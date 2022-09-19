ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 9

Just Talking
3d ago

With McFadden I’m not surprised. The Juvenile Detention Center is being reduced in staff by 90 deputies to help with his lack of staff at the county jail because deputies have quit for a variety of reasons. The Juvenile Detention Center is supposed to be for mental health care but Democrats on County Commissioners are not investing no more money and Democratic County Manager Dena Diorio made the final decision on this. Now these juveniles, predominantly young black youth will be transported to other parts of the state and other states. Democrats are really going after mental health care since Democrats have constantly complained about defund the police an invest more in mental health care. Democrats are such hypocrites

Reply(2)
4
Cynthia Burch
3d ago

Mecklenburg County Jails and Mecklenburg County DA office and CMPd all needs to be looked at by SBI these people running these operations are all violating laws and disrupting lives of people. Even though I have been addressing what I've seen experienced and know. it all is being over looked. even when I took my findings to Mayor Lyle's she pushed it back to CMPD. Mecklenburg is corrupt and the SBI needs to investigate all of these as well as Internal Affairs.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
CHINA GROVE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
fox46.com

$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to officials, Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday. Reid was born and raised in Cabarrus County and was sworn in as the Anson County sheriff on Dec. 1, 2014, according to his sheriff’s office bio. Prior to being sheriff, Reid...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail
WFAE

Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement

CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD officer hurt while chasing after suspect in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were helping the CMPD Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation. Once they found a suspect, police said the person ran away. While running after the suspect, authorities said one officer was hurt when taking the person into custody.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

NC babysitter sent to prison for the fentanyl death of her friend’s 16-month-old son

Sixteen-month-old Kingston Jenkins had eaten some oatmeal and fallen asleep on a bed between his two babysitters when the women decided to watch a morning movie. That’s when Haley Godshall pulled a bag of fentanyl from her bra and passed the powerful synthetic opioid to her friend, Daisy Bare. Both women used the drug — with Kingston still napping between them — before they, too, drifted off.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy