With McFadden I’m not surprised. The Juvenile Detention Center is being reduced in staff by 90 deputies to help with his lack of staff at the county jail because deputies have quit for a variety of reasons. The Juvenile Detention Center is supposed to be for mental health care but Democrats on County Commissioners are not investing no more money and Democratic County Manager Dena Diorio made the final decision on this. Now these juveniles, predominantly young black youth will be transported to other parts of the state and other states. Democrats are really going after mental health care since Democrats have constantly complained about defund the police an invest more in mental health care. Democrats are such hypocrites
Mecklenburg County Jails and Mecklenburg County DA office and CMPd all needs to be looked at by SBI these people running these operations are all violating laws and disrupting lives of people. Even though I have been addressing what I've seen experienced and know. it all is being over looked. even when I took my findings to Mayor Lyle's she pushed it back to CMPD. Mecklenburg is corrupt and the SBI needs to investigate all of these as well as Internal Affairs.
