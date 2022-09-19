Read full article on original website
Paul Anzaldua Sr.
3d ago
All Raza Unida members should convert to Republican Party. I don’t know where they got the idea that the Democrat Party was for the Hispanics and poor people, Republicans do more for the Hispanics and poor people. Republicans create jobs where you can make money to eat, buy a new vehicle, send your children to college and have enough money to go on vacation. Vote for Republican In city, state and County politics.
