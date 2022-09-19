ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 5

Paul Anzaldua Sr.
3d ago

All Raza Unida members should convert to Republican Party. I don’t know where they got the idea that the Democrat Party was for the Hispanics and poor people, Republicans do more for the Hispanics and poor people. Republicans create jobs where you can make money to eat, buy a new vehicle, send your children to college and have enough money to go on vacation. Vote for Republican In city, state and County politics.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 25

When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics

At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Dark Money Group Hits Abbott, Patrick And Paxton In TV Ad

In early September, an unknown group purchased a $6.1 million statewide television campaign in Texas blasting Gov. Greg Abbott for a slew of issues as he campaigns for re-election this November. This week, the mysterious group expanded their campaign to include an attack, in both English and Spanish, to include...
TEXAS STATE
lavacacountytoday.com

Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon

I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Kingsville, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Lockhart, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Crystal City, TX
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Salon

How Texas’ abortion laws turned a heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into a cross-country journey

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolph Briscoe
iheart.com

If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too

If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too – Top 3 Takeaways – September 21st, 2022. Two wrongs don’t make a right. There’s a lot that’s outrageous regarding our border crisis. Starting with the allowance for the actual border crisis. In fact, the border is the equivalent of having a building manager in front of a burning building and telling the fleeing residents that’s there’s no fire. A record 2.494 million encounters with border crossers have occurred over the past year, a total that’s 35% higher than the prior year’s record high. And a total that’s 320% higher than 2019. For perspective, more migrants have broached our border in the past year than the entire population of 15 states. But wait, there’s more. To put that in perspective, if every resident of New Mexico marched into Arizona and Texas demanding refuge you’re still hundreds of thousands of people short what’s happened here over just the last year. And to that reality what does Border Czar, VP Kamala Harris say? The border is quote “secure”. Or, what fire? As the case may be. Now if by secure she means people who lack any documentation from all over the world being given pat on a back along with a “notice to appear” and being sent on their way... well she’d still be wrong. According to DHS records a total of over 560,000, or the equivalent of the entire population of Montana, have entered the US evading law enforcement altogether.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

Hispanic Heritage Month: Today is Hector P. Garcia Day in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Hector P. Garcia dedicated his life to helping veterans and those in need of health care and education. He founded the American GI Forum, was the first Mexican-American to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom... and he was a proud immigrant. The third...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican American#Federal Court#Texans#The University Of Texas#Latinos#La Raza Unida Party
CBS DFW

Why a name change could help with the shortage of school psychologists in Texas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - After years of COVID-19 isolation and recent school shootings, Texas students are in need of more mental health support and many are at risk of not getting it.A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found one in five kids in the U.S. need mental health support and yet nearly 80% don't receive services."I worry about that, 100%," said Kelsey Theis, president of Texas Association of School Psychologists. "There are many students out there that just go without the help."Theis is one of more than 2,000 school psychologists working in Texas schools.School psychologists are graduate level professionals...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

How local universities compare in cost in UT and A&M systems

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio is one of the least-expensive schools in the University of Texas System, while Texas A&M University-San Antonio is one of the most expensive in its system. UT and Texas A&M both have substantial school systems with universities scattered across...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
universitystar.com

Opinion: Abbott's Operation Lonestar is a political ploy

In April 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lonestar, a multifaceted border security project. One of the most notable aspects of the project includes sending migrants arriving in Texas to northern states with sanctuary cities. This practice gained significantly more media attention last week when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
KSAT 12

Bexar County sheriff launches investigation into Florida flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has launched a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying 48 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. The decision comes on the heels of immigration rights groups and Democrats accusing Republicans of exploiting vulnerable migrants for political points by promising them jobs and housing, only to fly them to an island off the coast of Massachusetts that was not warned people needing help were coming.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy