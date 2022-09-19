If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too – Top 3 Takeaways – September 21st, 2022. Two wrongs don’t make a right. There’s a lot that’s outrageous regarding our border crisis. Starting with the allowance for the actual border crisis. In fact, the border is the equivalent of having a building manager in front of a burning building and telling the fleeing residents that’s there’s no fire. A record 2.494 million encounters with border crossers have occurred over the past year, a total that’s 35% higher than the prior year’s record high. And a total that’s 320% higher than 2019. For perspective, more migrants have broached our border in the past year than the entire population of 15 states. But wait, there’s more. To put that in perspective, if every resident of New Mexico marched into Arizona and Texas demanding refuge you’re still hundreds of thousands of people short what’s happened here over just the last year. And to that reality what does Border Czar, VP Kamala Harris say? The border is quote “secure”. Or, what fire? As the case may be. Now if by secure she means people who lack any documentation from all over the world being given pat on a back along with a “notice to appear” and being sent on their way... well she’d still be wrong. According to DHS records a total of over 560,000, or the equivalent of the entire population of Montana, have entered the US evading law enforcement altogether.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO