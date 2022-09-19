ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas

Indiana offered one of the top guards in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, Pa. combo guard Meleek Thomas announced he was offered by IU after speaking with the coaches. “After talking to the staff I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Indiana University,” Thomas said...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
WJTV 12

Hubbard Commits to Ole Miss

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- One of the top high school basketball players in the state has committed to Ole Miss. Madison-Ridgeland Academy guard Josh Hubbard says he is going to be a Rebel. Hubbard has dominated MAIS basketball with several championships and stands as the all-time leading scorer.
MADISON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lia
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix native Sarah Sponcil aims for pro beach volleyball women's title in hometown event

People love stories about pro athletes winning a championship in their hometown. Sarah Sponcil, a Phoenix native and Veritas Preparatory Academy alum, will look to continue her successful pro beach volleyball season during her homecoming this weekend when she competes in the inaugural season-ending men's and women's AVP Phoenix Championships at the Footprint Center.  ...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy