UPI News

Irish PM calls for 'political will' to solve world crises in U.N. speech

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin urged the United Nations to strengthen its "political will" to face Russia, end hunger and address climate change in his speech Thursday before the U.N. General Assembly. Martin criticized the U.N. Security Council for failing to act to solve "existential global...
Reuters

U.S.-led Pacific group to focus on climate amid China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's ambitions in the Pacific are a concern for some Pacific Island leaders, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday, but a growing U.S. partnership with allies in the region aims to address issues such as climate change, health and technology links.
