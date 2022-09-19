ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Here’s How DFW Residents Can Apply For A Disaster Loan

Did the August flood damage your property? Texas businesses and homeowners are now eligible for low-interest loans to help with repairs caused by flooding in North Texas. On August 22, 2022, a large storm hit North Texas, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses. More than 15 inches of rain were reported in less than a day around Dallas. The U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration for Collin, Denton, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant Counties. Any companies that were damaged from August 22-25 are eligible for the loan.
CBS DFW

Dallas residents voice concerns to DART officials about new line

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - DART hosted a meeting to discuss the Silver Line Regional Rail Project on Tuesday, something people in North Dallas have been talking about for years. Now, the topic continues after construction started and significantly altered traffic flow. "We were lied to, we thought they were going to be the smaller DART trains but I understand now they're going to be the big ones like they have for the TRE Express," resident Ann Gross said. "They're going to be rumbling through our neighborhoods, I'm going to hear it if they're blowing their whistles in the middle of the night."Many...
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City

Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
keranews.org

Voters will soon decide whether Denton's future includes decriminalizing marijuana

If the ballot proposition passes in November, Denton would eliminate arrests and penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. And Denton police officers who smell marijuana would not be able to use that as probable cause for a search. Deb Armintor, is with Decriminalize Denton. The nonprofit group supports the proposed “Ordinance...
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
CBS DFW

City of Dallas has new safety measures for cleaning up, removing homeless camps

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Dallas is taking a new approach to security at homeless encampment sweeps. They say it's an effort to improve communication and ensure safety, but activists worry it could have the opposite effect.When Dallas employees have to clean up or remove a homeless encampment, they know they may be met with resistance - from residents and activists. A new safety plan now lists three tiers of security levels for that situation. For example, if activists are expected, Dallas police will be on standby. A high likelihood of possible arrests triggers notification to the mayor and...
Dallas Weekly

Proposed Street Name Change – Romine Ave. to Vestana Wollos Ave.

The City of Dallas has proposed a street rename change for a beloved matriarch and staple in the South Dallas community, Ms. Vestana Wollos. In 1912, Ms. Vestana Wollos was born on the corner of Romine Ave and Latimer St., where the Park South YMCA currently sits. In 1968, Mayor J. Erik Jonsson reached out to the businesses and citizens of South Dallas to support the proposed YMCA in South Dallas, Park South YMCA. Ms. Wollos showed her support by donating her land for the erection of the Park South YMCA. In 1970, the doors of the Park South YMCA opened. Until the 2020 pandemic, Ms. Wollos could often be found in the lobby of the Park South YMCA. On September 21, 2021, at the age of 108 years old Ms. Wollos passed away.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mayor announces $100K investment to aid in blight remediation in Mill City neighborhood

DALLAS — Mayor Eric Johnson has announced a $100,000 grant to go toward South Dallas to fight against blight and lawlessness in the predominantly Black-neighborhood. “Public safety is our top priority, but it is not solely the responsibility of law enforcement,” Johnson said. “To achieve our goal of becoming the safest major city in the United States, we need the assistance of community-based efforts such as this one. Blight remediation is a proven strategy for crime reduction and I firmly believe this investment in a strong — but historically underserved and overlooked — community will pay dividends for our entire city.”
keranews.org

HEB opens its latest Dallas area grocery store in Frisco

It’s official: Frisco has its first HEB. The Texas-based grocery giant born in Kerrville opened its 111,000-square-foot Frisco shop Wednesday morning. Founded as a family grocery in 1905, HEB has expanded throughout the state, mostly in south and central Texas and Mexico. But despite locations in Houston, San Antonio...

