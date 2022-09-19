Read full article on original website
keranews.org
Rules apparently do matter: Dallas City Council forced to delay tax vote — and approving budget
State law requires the city council to approve the budget before it votes on the tax rate. And there must be a public hearing before the budget vote. The city council failed to advertise the meeting in a timely manner, so that has also been postponed to next week. As...
Here’s How DFW Residents Can Apply For A Disaster Loan
Did the August flood damage your property? Texas businesses and homeowners are now eligible for low-interest loans to help with repairs caused by flooding in North Texas. On August 22, 2022, a large storm hit North Texas, causing extensive damage to homes and businesses. More than 15 inches of rain were reported in less than a day around Dallas. The U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration for Collin, Denton, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant Counties. Any companies that were damaged from August 22-25 are eligible for the loan.
New Designs Unveiled for Fair Park Projects Contingent on November Hotel Tax Increase
This month, Fair Park officials unveiled designs for more than $300 million in upgrades to the Cotton Bowl Stadium and State Fair of Texas facilities — but whether those drawings come to life depends on how voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8. The projects would be funded by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Realtors Say Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market is Starting to Cool Off
The Dallas-Fort Worth housing market has been super hot for the last couple of years, but those in the housing industry say recent trends indicate the market may be cooling down. The stiff competition in North Texas and across the state to buy a home was due to a low...
Dallas residents voice concerns to DART officials about new line
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - DART hosted a meeting to discuss the Silver Line Regional Rail Project on Tuesday, something people in North Dallas have been talking about for years. Now, the topic continues after construction started and significantly altered traffic flow. "We were lied to, we thought they were going to be the smaller DART trains but I understand now they're going to be the big ones like they have for the TRE Express," resident Ann Gross said. "They're going to be rumbling through our neighborhoods, I'm going to hear it if they're blowing their whistles in the middle of the night."Many...
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
Here's your guide to get to and from the 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — It’s time to indulge in all things fried and partake in some family fun at this year’s State Fair of Texas. But what’s the best mode of transportation to get to and from Fair Park?. We vote by train. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)...
keranews.org
Voters will soon decide whether Denton's future includes decriminalizing marijuana
If the ballot proposition passes in November, Denton would eliminate arrests and penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. And Denton police officers who smell marijuana would not be able to use that as probable cause for a search. Deb Armintor, is with Decriminalize Denton. The nonprofit group supports the proposed “Ordinance...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
Blue Cross and Texas Health don't have a deal with Oct. 4 deadline approaching
DALLAS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Texas Health Resources, one of the largest hospital systems in North Texas, have not reached an agreement for in-network services ahead of the current deal expiring on Oct. 4. Blue Cross officials in a statement Tuesday said they received...
City of Dallas has new safety measures for cleaning up, removing homeless camps
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Dallas is taking a new approach to security at homeless encampment sweeps. They say it's an effort to improve communication and ensure safety, but activists worry it could have the opposite effect.When Dallas employees have to clean up or remove a homeless encampment, they know they may be met with resistance - from residents and activists. A new safety plan now lists three tiers of security levels for that situation. For example, if activists are expected, Dallas police will be on standby. A high likelihood of possible arrests triggers notification to the mayor and...
Dallas Observer
As Housing Costs Rise, Oak Cliff Development Company Has Big Plans for Southern Dallas
The real estate development company Oak Cliff Community Investment Fund has proposed a new housing development in the southern Dallas neighborhood aimed at continuing to provide affordable housing to the area. Called the Parks at Oak Cliff, the development will be a 63-acre development with mixed-income housing for more than...
Proposed Street Name Change – Romine Ave. to Vestana Wollos Ave.
The City of Dallas has proposed a street rename change for a beloved matriarch and staple in the South Dallas community, Ms. Vestana Wollos. In 1912, Ms. Vestana Wollos was born on the corner of Romine Ave and Latimer St., where the Park South YMCA currently sits. In 1968, Mayor J. Erik Jonsson reached out to the businesses and citizens of South Dallas to support the proposed YMCA in South Dallas, Park South YMCA. Ms. Wollos showed her support by donating her land for the erection of the Park South YMCA. In 1970, the doors of the Park South YMCA opened. Until the 2020 pandemic, Ms. Wollos could often be found in the lobby of the Park South YMCA. On September 21, 2021, at the age of 108 years old Ms. Wollos passed away.
Denton County Appraisal District leader ousted by board
The Denton County Appraisal District board placed Chief Appraiser Hope McClure on paid leave during its Sept. 13 meeting. The board discussed the matter during an over two-hour executive session before voting to oust the top administrator. The board named Deputy Chief Appraiser Don Spencer the interim chief appraiser. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
West Oak Cliff Area Plan one step closer to becoming an official blueprint for Hispanic community
DALLAS — The Dallas City Plan Commission passed the long-discussed West Oak Cliff Area Plan, putting it in the final stages of becoming a future zoning blueprint for a Hispanic community. WOCAP was initially supposed to be passed in August; but after a large amount of community concern and...
HEB Was A Wonderful Madhouse At The Grand Opening In Frisco, Texas
The only HEB in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had its grand opening today, September 21, 2022 at 6 am. As you can imagine area residents have been chomping at the bit to get into this place, since rumors of it being built first surfaced. The store at 4800 Main Street...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mayor announces $100K investment to aid in blight remediation in Mill City neighborhood
DALLAS — Mayor Eric Johnson has announced a $100,000 grant to go toward South Dallas to fight against blight and lawlessness in the predominantly Black-neighborhood. “Public safety is our top priority, but it is not solely the responsibility of law enforcement,” Johnson said. “To achieve our goal of becoming the safest major city in the United States, we need the assistance of community-based efforts such as this one. Blight remediation is a proven strategy for crime reduction and I firmly believe this investment in a strong — but historically underserved and overlooked — community will pay dividends for our entire city.”
The North Texas housing market is cooling off thanks to higher interest rates. Experts say this could be a great time to buy
DALLAS — As Taylor Martin prepares to celebrate her two year anniversary as a North Texas realtor, she can't help but acknowledge the major shift in the housing market from when she started. “I came on during a time that was unreal to a lot of realtors who were...
keranews.org
HEB opens its latest Dallas area grocery store in Frisco
It’s official: Frisco has its first HEB. The Texas-based grocery giant born in Kerrville opened its 111,000-square-foot Frisco shop Wednesday morning. Founded as a family grocery in 1905, HEB has expanded throughout the state, mostly in south and central Texas and Mexico. But despite locations in Houston, San Antonio...
Tech company relocates headquarters from Plano to Richardson's Innovation Quarter
The city of Richardson recently opened its headquarters in The Innovation Quarter at 1302 E. Collins Blvd on Sept. 14. Adaptive3D announced Sept. 20 that it is relocating its headquarters to the Innovation Quarter at 1122 Alma Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Adaptive3D announced Sept. 20 that it is relocating...
