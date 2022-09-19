The City of Dallas has proposed a street rename change for a beloved matriarch and staple in the South Dallas community, Ms. Vestana Wollos. In 1912, Ms. Vestana Wollos was born on the corner of Romine Ave and Latimer St., where the Park South YMCA currently sits. In 1968, Mayor J. Erik Jonsson reached out to the businesses and citizens of South Dallas to support the proposed YMCA in South Dallas, Park South YMCA. Ms. Wollos showed her support by donating her land for the erection of the Park South YMCA. In 1970, the doors of the Park South YMCA opened. Until the 2020 pandemic, Ms. Wollos could often be found in the lobby of the Park South YMCA. On September 21, 2021, at the age of 108 years old Ms. Wollos passed away.

