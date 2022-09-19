ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Voters will soon decide whether Denton's future includes decriminalizing marijuana

If the ballot proposition passes in November, Denton would eliminate arrests and penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. And Denton police officers who smell marijuana would not be able to use that as probable cause for a search. Deb Armintor, is with Decriminalize Denton. The nonprofit group supports the proposed “Ordinance...
DENTON, TX
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
TEXAS STATE
Mya Nicholson

Denton residents will soon begin voting on a ballot proposition to decriminalize marijuana. Voters in several other Texas cities will be weighing in on similar proposals.
DENTON, TX
Dallas ISD School Board Upholds Whistleblower’s Termination

A former investigator for the Dallas Independent School District’s internal audit office had her termination upheld by select school board members at a grievance hearing last Thursday. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Andrea Whelan contested her termination by the district, alleging that she was fired from her...
DALLAS, TX
Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags

Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
DALLAS, TX
ELLIS COUNTY: Readers question DA, District Judges salaries

ELLIS COUNTY – Last week this paper published a chart of the amount of money taxpayers in Ellis County pay their elected officials. The Ellis County Press received several calls regarding the low $13,376 salaries listed on the chart supplied by Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s office. The...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Arlington police warn gun owners about dangers of leaving guns in vehicles

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police are warning gun owners about how dangerous it can be to leave your weapon in your car.Police said some of the guns being stolen out of cars are used in crimes they're now working to solve.  "We have noticed that there has been a rise in vehicle burglaries, more importantly, firearms have been stolen from those vehicles," Sgt. Courtney White said. So far this year, 305 reports have been made for stolen guns and 158 of those stolen guns were from vehicle burglaries. "That's a big deal for us, we have a lot of children here,"...
ARLINGTON, TX
California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas

A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
ROCKWALL, TX
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming Lopsided

With less than 50 days remaining until the November 8th Mid term elections, one candidate is taking a commanding double-digit lead in the polls. According to the most recent polling survey conducted by the Dallas Morning News, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott has opened up a substantial 11-point lead over Democratic Challenger Beto O’Rourke. What’s more, having increased from the 8-point lead he had when last polled a month ago, it looks like the gap is only widening as the election draws nearer.
DALLAS, TX

