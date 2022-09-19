Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Tarrant County sends more kids to youth prisons than any other in Texas. Many blame this judge.
FORT WORTH — On a recent Wednesday, 10 boys and girls wearing olive drab jumpsuits sat in a jury box waiting to learn if they would have to remain in a Texas county’s juvenile jail. Detention is meant to be a last resort for children accused of criminal...
keranews.org
Voters will soon decide whether Denton's future includes decriminalizing marijuana
If the ballot proposition passes in November, Denton would eliminate arrests and penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. And Denton police officers who smell marijuana would not be able to use that as probable cause for a search. Deb Armintor, is with Decriminalize Denton. The nonprofit group supports the proposed “Ordinance...
keranews.org
Rules apparently do matter: Dallas City Council forced to delay tax vote — and approving budget
State law requires the city council to approve the budget before it votes on the tax rate. And there must be a public hearing before the budget vote. The city council failed to advertise the meeting in a timely manner, so that has also been postponed to next week. As...
KSAT 12
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
keranews.org
Mya Nicholson
Denton residents will soon begin voting on a ballot proposition to decriminalize marijuana. Voters in several other Texas cities will be weighing in on similar proposals.
fox4news.com
Why Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags was allowed to practice while under investigation
DALLAS - Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was under investigation well before his arrest in connection with 11 patient emergencies and a doctor's death at the Baylor Scott & White North Dallas Surgicare Center. Ortiz was accused of negligence in 2020 at a Garland surgery center where he also...
Dallas Observer
New Lawsuit Filed Against Plano Woman Who Physically Attacked Four Indian Americans in a Viral Video
Bidisha Rudra was just wrapping up a night out with friends when a woman approached and began hurling racist insults at them. At the time, neither Rudra nor her friends could have known a video of what followed would make national headlines. “I hate you fucking Indians,” Esmeralda Upton yelled...
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: Educator’s View: My Former TX District Has Collapsed into Cruelty and Absurdity
When I first began teaching, one of the textbooks in my seventh-grade English class had a reprint of a Twilight Zone teleplay in it. The episode was the 1960 classic “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street.” The kids and I acted it out together. It was a great time. The episode tells the story […]
dallasexpress.com
Dallas ISD School Board Upholds Whistleblower’s Termination
A former investigator for the Dallas Independent School District’s internal audit office had her termination upheld by select school board members at a grievance hearing last Thursday. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Andrea Whelan contested her termination by the district, alleging that she was fired from her...
Dallas Police officer fired for unnecessary, inappropriate force against a citizen
A Dallas police officer has been fired for using what commanders call “unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen.” Sergeant James Bristo who’s been with Dallas PD for 34 years had been under investigation
dmagazine.com
Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags
Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellis County Press
ELLIS COUNTY: Readers question DA, District Judges salaries
ELLIS COUNTY – Last week this paper published a chart of the amount of money taxpayers in Ellis County pay their elected officials. The Ellis County Press received several calls regarding the low $13,376 salaries listed on the chart supplied by Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s office. The...
Former Dallas Arboretum employees blame management for alleged culture of LGBTQ discrimination
DALLAS — At least four former Dallas Arboretum workers have filed equal employment opportunity complaints against their former employer in the past year, including allegations that management fostered a culture of discrimination around gender identity and sexuality. In interviews with WFAA, two of the former employees say they’re thankful...
Denton County Appraisal District leader ousted by board
The Denton County Appraisal District board placed Chief Appraiser Hope McClure on paid leave during its Sept. 13 meeting. The board discussed the matter during an over two-hour executive session before voting to oust the top administrator. The board named Deputy Chief Appraiser Don Spencer the interim chief appraiser. The...
Arlington police warn gun owners about dangers of leaving guns in vehicles
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police are warning gun owners about how dangerous it can be to leave your weapon in your car.Police said some of the guns being stolen out of cars are used in crimes they're now working to solve. "We have noticed that there has been a rise in vehicle burglaries, more importantly, firearms have been stolen from those vehicles," Sgt. Courtney White said. So far this year, 305 reports have been made for stolen guns and 158 of those stolen guns were from vehicle burglaries. "That's a big deal for us, we have a lot of children here,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas
A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
Blue Cross and Texas Health don't have a deal with Oct. 4 deadline approaching
DALLAS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Texas Health Resources, one of the largest hospital systems in North Texas, have not reached an agreement for in-network services ahead of the current deal expiring on Oct. 4. Blue Cross officials in a statement Tuesday said they received...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming Lopsided
With less than 50 days remaining until the November 8th Mid term elections, one candidate is taking a commanding double-digit lead in the polls. According to the most recent polling survey conducted by the Dallas Morning News, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott has opened up a substantial 11-point lead over Democratic Challenger Beto O’Rourke. What’s more, having increased from the 8-point lead he had when last polled a month ago, it looks like the gap is only widening as the election draws nearer.
Comments / 0