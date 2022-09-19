ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police are warning gun owners about how dangerous it can be to leave your weapon in your car.Police said some of the guns being stolen out of cars are used in crimes they're now working to solve. "We have noticed that there has been a rise in vehicle burglaries, more importantly, firearms have been stolen from those vehicles," Sgt. Courtney White said. So far this year, 305 reports have been made for stolen guns and 158 of those stolen guns were from vehicle burglaries. "That's a big deal for us, we have a lot of children here,"...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO