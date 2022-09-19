ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

KHBS

How to help victims of Hurricane Fiona by donating to the Red Cross

FORT SMITH, Ark. — 40/29 News and Hearst Television affiliates nationwide are partnering with the Red Cross to help people affected by Hurricane Fiona. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. People can make one-time donations or pledge...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Benton County Fair to open next week

The Benton County fair is preparing to open next week. There will be food, games, rides, educational exhibits and a new locally raised beef program that people can bid on during the livestock auction. Opening day is Sept. 27, and it will run until Oct. 1. The Benton County Fairgrounds...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Final preparations wrapping up for Format Festival

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The first Format Festival will start in Bentonville on Sept. 23 and will run through Sept. 25. “We’re really excited for everyone to get out here this weekend," Format Festival executive director Elizabeth Edelman said. "We encourage everyone to go to the website format-festival.com." The...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith

Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Format Festival will highlight local businesses, artists and creatives

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Format Festival is making a push to help highlight local creatives, small businesses and entrepreneurs. Pink House Alchemy, located in Fayetteville, will offer their delicious small-batch syrups and bitters at the festival for purchase and to be served in teas, coffees and specialty drinks. The founder,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Hispanic Heritage Festival this weekend

The Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival will kick off Sept. 25, at the Fayetteville square. The free event will feature several activities both educational and entertaining. Organizers are also giving away door prizes. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. that afternoon.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Grieving Arkansas mother gets scammed by monument company

BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother is searching for answers after she was scammed following the unexpected death of her baby earlier this year. She says she bought his headstone from a local business and now, months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked. “It hurts you know, I...
BARLING, AR
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
PINEVILLE, MO
KHBS

Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery

The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

Walmart takes a cautious approach to 2022 holiday hiring

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is taking a cautious approach to the holiday shopping season, announcing it will hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers. Walmart said Wednesday it is now focusing on hiring seasonal workers only, rather than permanent workers. Just like in...
BENTONVILLE, AR

