KHBS
How to help victims of Hurricane Fiona by donating to the Red Cross
FORT SMITH, Ark. — 40/29 News and Hearst Television affiliates nationwide are partnering with the Red Cross to help people affected by Hurricane Fiona. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. People can make one-time donations or pledge...
KHBS
Benton County Fair to open next week
The Benton County fair is preparing to open next week. There will be food, games, rides, educational exhibits and a new locally raised beef program that people can bid on during the livestock auction. Opening day is Sept. 27, and it will run until Oct. 1. The Benton County Fairgrounds...
KHBS
Final preparations wrapping up for Format Festival
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The first Format Festival will start in Bentonville on Sept. 23 and will run through Sept. 25. “We’re really excited for everyone to get out here this weekend," Format Festival executive director Elizabeth Edelman said. "We encourage everyone to go to the website format-festival.com." The...
This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith
Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
KHBS
Format Festival will highlight local businesses, artists and creatives
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Format Festival is making a push to help highlight local creatives, small businesses and entrepreneurs. Pink House Alchemy, located in Fayetteville, will offer their delicious small-batch syrups and bitters at the festival for purchase and to be served in teas, coffees and specialty drinks. The founder,...
KHBS
Hispanic Heritage Festival this weekend
The Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival will kick off Sept. 25, at the Fayetteville square. The free event will feature several activities both educational and entertaining. Organizers are also giving away door prizes. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. that afternoon.
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
KHBS
Public input meeting held in Fort Smith over new pilot training mission
FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 350 people registered to participate in the public input hearing at the Fort Smith Convention Center on Wednesday for the proposed Foreign Military Sales and Pilot Training Mission at Ebbing Air National Guard Base. Plans from the Department of the Air Force call...
talkbusiness.net
Sam’s Club to build 34,000-SF building for innovation on Bentonville campus
Bentonville retailer Sam’s Club is planning to expand its physical footprint with a new 34,000-square-foot building on its corporate campus west of Moberly Lane in Bentonville. The Sam’s Club Design Studio will be a dedicated space for innovation. Chief Product Officer Tim Simmons shared the news Monday (Sept. 19)...
Grieving Arkansas mother gets scammed by monument company
BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother is searching for answers after she was scammed following the unexpected death of her baby earlier this year. She says she bought his headstone from a local business and now, months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked. “It hurts you know, I...
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
KHBS
Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery
The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
5newsonline.com
Dusty vortex spins up in a construction area in Fort Smith
This dusty vortex spun up in a construction area off Chad Colley Blvd in Fort Smith on Sept. 19. Credit: Brandon Michael Foss.
KYTV
Branson Mo., Humane Society staff rescue pack of abandoned chihuahuas near Cape Fair, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Branson Humane Society recently rescued a pack of chihuahuas dumped near Cape Fair. A total of 17 chihuahuas were rescued and returned to the humane society. Unfortunately, staff says one dog did test positive for parvo. ”We’re going to isolate those animals and...
Arkansas Legislative Council approves $6 million in funding for medical center
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — No matter what your occupation is, where you live or where you work, the pandemic and inflation have impacted everyone— and that includes Arkansas hospitals. Many of those hospitals have been facing potential closures, but the Medical Center in Ouachita County is no longer...
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
KHBS
Walmart takes a cautious approach to 2022 holiday hiring
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is taking a cautious approach to the holiday shopping season, announcing it will hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers. Walmart said Wednesday it is now focusing on hiring seasonal workers only, rather than permanent workers. Just like in...
Rescued bobcat settling in at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs
A 12-year-old bobcat now has a new home in the Ozarks after a 500-mile road trip.
uatrav.com
New outdoor space, The Ramble connects cultural anchors in downtown Fayetteville
Fayetteville officials recently celebrated the completion of phase one of The Ramble, a 50-acre outdoor public space designed to revitalize downtown Fayetteville for both residents and tourists. Phase one, which includes the Lower Ramble, consisted of converting the Fay Jones Woods into a nature attraction, turning the parking lot west...
