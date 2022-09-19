Read full article on original website
U.S.-led Pacific group to focus on climate amid China concerns
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's ambitions in the Pacific are a concern for some Pacific Island leaders, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday, but a growing U.S. partnership with allies in the region aims to address issues such as climate change, health and technology links.
Japan to loosen COVID-19 travel restrictions on Oct. 11
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Japan will relax its strict COVID-19 border controls and open up the tourism industry on Oct. 11, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in New York on Thursday. The country will reinstate visa waivers and end the cap on daily arrivals. Kishida said the goal is to "relax border control measures to be on par with the U.S."
Irish PM calls for 'political will' to solve world crises in U.N. speech
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin urged the United Nations to strengthen its "political will" to face Russia, end hunger and address climate change in his speech Thursday before the U.N. General Assembly. Martin criticized the U.N. Security Council for failing to act to solve "existential global...
Saudis are aiming to broker peace deal between Russia and Ukraine after Crown Prince secured release of British hostages
After securing the release of five British hostages, Saudi Arabia's controversial Crown Prince is setting his sights on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Mohammed bin Salman spent months talking to officials from the warring countries, including Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Daily Mail has learned. Last night,...
