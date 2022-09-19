ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain unveils anti-inflation budget as recession looms

The UK's new government unveils Friday multibillion-pound measures aimed at supporting households and businesses hit by decades-high inflation. While the tax reversals are not strictly cuts, the government could announce Friday reduced levies on home purchases.
War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food

Ukraine's farmland is famed for its rich black soil and considered a breadbasket for the world, but on Thursday, after months of war, residents of a frontline farming village were queueing for food. But on Thursday, community leader Olexander Nesmiyan -- the tallest man in the village -- was overseeing the distribution of food parcels.
Ahead of World Cup, influencer 'Mr Q' lifts veil on Qatar

At a time when prickly questions are being asked about Qatar and its hosting of the World Cup, Khalifa Al Haroon offers a smile, a sigh and a shrug as he seeks to explain its mysteries. Haroon, who is now a consultant to the Qatar Football Association and an eSports entrepreneur, said he is excited about the World Cup "because people can now come here and experience it for themselves and make their own judgements instead of just believing what's written".
