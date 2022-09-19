Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Japan will relax its strict COVID-19 border controls and open up the tourism industry on Oct. 11, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in New York on Thursday. The country will reinstate visa waivers and end the cap on daily arrivals. Kishida said the goal is to "relax border control measures to be on par with the U.S."

TRAVEL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO