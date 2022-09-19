Read full article on original website
Japan to loosen COVID-19 travel restrictions on Oct. 11
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Japan will relax its strict COVID-19 border controls and open up the tourism industry on Oct. 11, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in New York on Thursday. The country will reinstate visa waivers and end the cap on daily arrivals. Kishida said the goal is to "relax border control measures to be on par with the U.S."
U.S.-led Pacific group to focus on climate amid China concerns
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's ambitions in the Pacific are a concern for some Pacific Island leaders, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday, but a growing U.S. partnership with allies in the region aims to address issues such as climate change, health and technology links.
