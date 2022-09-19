Bulls left fielder Grant Witherspoon clubbed three hits and drove in two runs to extend his hit streak to twelve games while shortstop Vidal Brujan and right fielder Bligh Madris homered, however Tides second baseman Connor Norby, first baseman Tyler Nevin and center fielder Brett Phillips all went deep and combined to drive in nine runs in Norfolk’s 13-9 win over Durham on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Despite the loss, the Bulls remain one and a half games ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre thanks to the RailRiders’ 4-3 defeat to Lehigh Valley.

DURHAM, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO