Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
Zebulon Man “Did That Happy Dance” After $25,000 A Year For Life Win
RALEIGH – Kenneth Kiriazes of Zebulon bought a Lucky for Life ticket about a month ago, left it in his truck and, after finally checking it Sunday, was stunned to find a $25,000 a year for life prize waiting for him. “I did that happy dance,” Kiriazes said. “Something...
First responders honored at annual appreciation breakfast in downtown Raleigh
If you're driving in downtown Raleigh on Thursday morning, don't be surprised to find first responders in the area. After all their hard work, they are getting a much-deserved appreciation breakfast in the Raleigh Convention Center, hosted by the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce. The event runs from 7 a.m. until...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells for $830,000 in Garner
A 3,932-square-foot house built in 2007 has changed hands. The property located in the 7000 block of Scarlett Lane in Garner was sold on Aug. 27, 2022 for $830,000, or $211 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
Construction of new Raleigh mixed-use tower 1000 Social is now underway
RALEIGH – Construction at 1000 Social, the first of two 12-story towers on a 40-acre, $1 billion project is now underway. The project, known as The Exchange Raleigh, is being developed by Dewitt Carolinas, Inc., and when the first tower is completed, it will offer 330,000 square feet of mixed use space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighters, animal services help save 50 cats from Johnston County home fire
CLAYTON, N.C. — Four people and dozens of cats were were helped out of a home that caught fire in Johnston County on Wednesday night. Firefighters and animal services found at least 50 cats inside the home on Coachman Court near Clayton. First responders believe all the cats are safe after pulling them out of the same side of the home.
Raleigh's oldest music venue's future is uncertain, amid rezoning plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh's oldest music venue could face an uncertain future. Owners of The Berkeley Cafe said on social media on Tuesday night that the venue is not closing, but the building it resides in at 217 W. Martin St. is being rezoned. The venue has been a...
roaringbengals.com
Not so new dress code
During the first week of school, each grade level was given a presentation on the new school policies including the “new” dress code. The dress code isn’t really new, but unlike last year, it will be enforced. Prohibited items include durags, clothing with inappropriate messaging, and shirts that show the midriff.
Rocky Mount parents push for answers after son drowns in Jordan Lake
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Rocky Mount family is searching for answers after the death of a 17-year-old this weekend. Jaylan "JJ" Petway died at Jordan Lake on Saturday afternoon, and his parents want to know what happened. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is the lead agency on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tides top Bulls 13-9, Durham's division lead remains 1.5 games
Bulls left fielder Grant Witherspoon clubbed three hits and drove in two runs to extend his hit streak to twelve games while shortstop Vidal Brujan and right fielder Bligh Madris homered, however Tides second baseman Connor Norby, first baseman Tyler Nevin and center fielder Brett Phillips all went deep and combined to drive in nine runs in Norfolk’s 13-9 win over Durham on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Despite the loss, the Bulls remain one and a half games ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre thanks to the RailRiders’ 4-3 defeat to Lehigh Valley.
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
cbs17
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Durham families concerned about overflowing trash at McDougald Terrace
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Families at McDougald Terrace say they have been dealing with trash overflowing in the dumpsters at the Durham public housing complex for weeks. Families told CBS 17 on Tuesday that their dumpsters have not been emptied for weeks. Almost all of the dumpsters at McDougald...
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The seventh named storm of the 2022 hurricane season has formed in the North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Gaston has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northeast at 17 miles per hour. The storm will continue moving to the northeast...
Courage defeat Orlando, 3-0
ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 21, 2022) — The North Carolina Courage earned a 3-0 road victory over the Orlando Pride Wednesday on a rainy night at Exploria Stadium. Debinha scored twice and assisted on another in a wire-to-wire win that goes as the sixth victory in the last eight for the Courage, keeping them in the thick of the playoff push with two matches left in the regular season.
WRAL
Siler City, the town where Mayberry's 'Aunt Bee' lived out her retirement
Actress Frances Bavier retired to Siler City after the series ended and became friends with a man in town whose daughter has written a book about that special friendship. Today, people leave pickles on Aunt Bee's gravestone in Siler City in honor of a particularly favorite episode from the show.
2 toilets, boxes of extension cords stolen by North Carolina man found at McDonald’s
What started as a police response to a trespasser ended in the recovery of a couple of stolen toilets and extension cord boxes Monday night in Roanoke Rapids.
cbs17
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
'He probably wouldn't have made it.' Woman comes to the rescue of Amazon delivery driver
WHITSETT, N.C. — A Nash County woman helped an Amazon delivery driver who was having a medical emergency inside his van this week. Video showed Bianca Ashe trying to comfort the man and calling in potentially life-saving help. It happened on Monday on the street outside Ashe’s home in the Guilford County town of Whitsett.
cbs17
1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0