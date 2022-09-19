ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells for $830,000 in Garner

A 3,932-square-foot house built in 2007 has changed hands. The property located in the 7000 block of Scarlett Lane in Garner was sold on Aug. 27, 2022 for $830,000, or $211 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
GARNER, NC
roaringbengals.com

Not so new dress code

During the first week of school, each grade level was given a presentation on the new school policies including the “new” dress code. The dress code isn’t really new, but unlike last year, it will be enforced. Prohibited items include durags, clothing with inappropriate messaging, and shirts that show the midriff.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Tides top Bulls 13-9, Durham's division lead remains 1.5 games

Bulls left fielder Grant Witherspoon clubbed three hits and drove in two runs to extend his hit streak to twelve games while shortstop Vidal Brujan and right fielder Bligh Madris homered, however Tides second baseman Connor Norby, first baseman Tyler Nevin and center fielder Brett Phillips all went deep and combined to drive in nine runs in Norfolk’s 13-9 win over Durham on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Despite the loss, the Bulls remain one and a half games ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre thanks to the RailRiders’ 4-3 defeat to Lehigh Valley.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The seventh named storm of the 2022 hurricane season has formed in the North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Gaston has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northeast at 17 miles per hour. The storm will continue moving to the northeast...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Courage defeat Orlando, 3-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 21, 2022) — The North Carolina Courage earned a 3-0 road victory over the Orlando Pride Wednesday on a rainy night at Exploria Stadium. Debinha scored twice and assisted on another in a wire-to-wire win that goes as the sixth victory in the last eight for the Courage, keeping them in the thick of the playoff push with two matches left in the regular season.
ORLANDO, FL
cbs17

Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

