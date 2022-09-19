Read full article on original website
Perry harriers pay visit to ADM Invite
ADEL, IA — The entire retinue to Perry cross country runners were in action Monday as ADM hosted varsity/junior varsity/middle school races for both boys and girls. ADM won the girls varsity race with 45 points, with Perry ninth of 10 at 207. A total of 65 runners took part, with ADM senior Geneva Timmerman winning in 18 minutes, 45.4 seconds while standout Woodward-Granger freshman Eva Fleshner, ranked sixth in 1A, was second in 19:38.3.
Hawk cross country teams compete at Adel Monday
ADEL, IA — Hillcrest Country Club was the site for a full-blown cross country co-ed invite Monday, with ADM hosting races at the varsity, junior varsity and middle school level. ADM won the girls varsity race at 45, with Woodward-Granger fourth among 10 teams. Tiger senior Geneva Timmerman won,...
Eleanor Carney
Eleanor Carney, 86, of Creston, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Greater Regional Health in Creston. Services are pending at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.
Pickup, SUV collide west of Perry airport on Iowa Highway 141
A pickup truck and an SUV collided Thursday morning west of the Perry Municipal Airport on Iowa Highway 141. No injuries were reported in the mishap, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 15200 block of the state highway. The pickup sustained front-end damage, and the SUV sustained driver’s side...
Iowa Bankers Association announces 2022-23 leadership
JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 21, 2022) — The Iowa Bankers Association recently elected officers and directors to serve on its 2022-23 board of directors. These leaders assumed their roles during the IBA Annual Convention, held Sept. 18-20 in Des Moines. Officers for the IBA executive committee are as follows:. Matt...
New shower house, restroom facility at Mormon Trail gets $50K in additional relief funds
The Adair County supervisors granted $50,000 in additional American Rescue Plan Act money for a restroom and shower house facility to be placed at Mormon Trail County Park near Bridgewater after two bids for the project came in well over what was originally planned for. Conservation Director Dominic Johnson told...
Broadlawns DEI Chief also used West Des Moines council position to punish First Amendment exercise in 2021
On Monday we presented in great detail how Broadlawns Medical Center punished a Christian ministry due to the ministry’s religious beliefs. At the center of the decision to terminate the contract between Freedom Blend Coffee and Broadlawns Medical Center — a government entity — was a woman called Renee Hardman.
Des Moines Arts Festival® wins 12 prestigious awards from the International Festivals & Events Association
(Des Moines, IA) – The International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) recognized the Des Moines Arts Festival® for outstanding quality and creativity in the festivals and events industry last night during the IFEA Pinnacle Awards Ceremony held at the IFEA’s 65th Annual Convention, Expo & Retreat in McAllen, TX. The Festival was honored with 12 awards for the 2021 Festival including a Silver in the Grand Pinnacle, the highest award given by the IFEA.
Perry coach reflects on Homecoming victory
It did not take long for third-year Perry football head coach Bryce Pierce to nail down his greatest source of joy after Friday’s 27-21 Homecoming win over Des Moines Hoover. “The seniors,” Pierce said. “This means so much to me to see the seniors finally get that win. They...
W-G spikes Interstate-35 in WCC play
WOODWARD, IA — Woodward-Granger posted a 3-0 sweep over visiting Intersetate-35 in conference action Tuesday. The Hawks (4-11, 2-2) won behind scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 28-26, with the Roadrunners falling to 1-15, 0-4 with the loss. The hosts honored seniors Tian Turner, Grace Deputy, Emma Klocke, Audrey Simmons,...
Event Briefs for Sept. 21, 2022
Mike and Teresa Thompson are opening a first-time pumpkin patch and fall festival at their rural Macksburg farm this weekend, 1290 290th St., Macksburg. Teresa is a school administrator recently retired from Orient-Macksburg. The Thompson’s Fall Festival will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24-25. The Corndog Caravan...
BROADLAWNS BIGOTRY: Des Moines media beginning to highlight government entity’s decision to punish ministry based on religious beliefs
The Iowa Standard wrote about the decision by Broadlawns Medical Center to punish Freedom Blend Coffee for its religious beliefs by terminating its contract last month. After receiving public records we requested, we laid out in a very detailed way how it all went down. You can read about that...
Committee to consider book ban to meet Tuesday in PHS library
The first meeting of the Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Committee, formed last week in order to consider a complaint lodged against a book used in Perry High School English classes, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4:15 p.m. in the Brady Library at Perry High School. The initial meeting...
Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
Early turnovers hamper Nodaway Valley/O-M in homecoming loss
Despite a couple of bright spots, Nodaway Valley/O-M struggled to gain any momentum on either side of the ball and fell to Interstate 35 in homecoming football action Friday, Sept. 16 in Greenfield. The Roadrunners came away with a 35-0, starting Class 1A, District 7 play with a win. Nodaway...
O-M PPEL extension unofficially passes
The Orient-Macksburg Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) extension unofficially passed in an election held Tuesday, Sept. 13. Voters in the school district went to polls located in Adair, Adams, Union and Madison counties. The measure extends the voter-approved PPEL for a 10-year period. It is to not to exceed...
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
Perry Fareway donates bottled water to Minburnites under boil order
Xenia water customers in Minburn, still laboring under a boil order issued Sunday, received a little relief Tuesday afternoon when the Perry Fareway delivered 2,000 units of bottled water to the city for free distribution. Fareway Manager Travis Landgrebe and Meat Department Manager Brandon Callahan delivered the donated water to...
Tuesday’s heat does not slow construction projects in Perry
It might be 100 degrees in Perry Tuesday afternoon, but laborers were hard at work on a number of construction projects around town. On Bateman Street east of First Avenue, Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, was digging deep in phase one of a street widening and repaving project. The crew will work a 10-day-on-and-four-day-off schedule.
Eye of the Panther
GILBERT — Creston’s record remains unblemished at 4-0, after a thrilling 40-36 victory against the Gilbert Tigers. The Panthers scored 26 unanswered points over final 6:10 of the game. “We’ve had some good ones throughout the course of me being head coach,” Creston head coach Brian Morrison said....
