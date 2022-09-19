ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

One Man Started Playing College Football at Age 49

By Tobias Carroll, @tobiascarroll
InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GzYZ_0i1BalWJ00
The entrance to the North Dakota State College of Science. Marketingcats, CC BY-SA 4.0

Theoretically, there’s no age limit when it comes to playing college sports. In practice, most players suiting up at the college level — especially for Division I and Division II schools — will be doing so within a few years of their high school graduation. But there are always exceptions, and someone who held off on going to college for reasons related to work or military service could theoretically have a go at it later in life.

A recent Sports Illustrated article noted that one man, Tom Thompson, played for Austin College in 2009 at the age of 61. (He was a kicker.) The latest college athlete to compete against other athletes less than half his age is currently doing so as a defensive lineman for the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats, who compete as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association. His name is Ray Ruschel, and he’s 49 — just over a year older than his team’s head coach.

Writing at The Washington Post, Cathy Free has more details on Ruschel’s unorthodox path to the gridiron. Ruschel had played football in high school, but stopped when his time in the Army (and, later, the National Guard) began. As Free detailed in her article, Ruschel works as a mechanic and decided to take some business courses at his local college — which was where he got the idea to try out for the football team.

Evidently, it clicked — as of now, he’s made two tackles in the three games the Wildcats have played so far. It’s an unexpected path to playing college football, but it seems to have worked out well for him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideHook

Which Pro Football Stadium Has the Priciest Beer in the NFL?

Fans in Philadelphia who headed to Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night to close out Week 2 in the NFL were able to witness a breakout performance from third-year player Jalen Hurts as the young quarterback finished with three total touchdowns in a 24-7 win for the home team that really wasn’t all that close.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideHook

Does Patrick Mahomes Actually Sleep for 15 Hours After a Game?

Patrick Mahomes posted some remarkable stats last season. For the third time in his career, he threw for over 35 touchdowns and 4,500 yards in a campaign, while matching his career-high completion rate of 66.3%. But some of the metrics that Mahomes logged off the field in 2021 are equally...
NFL
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Sports#Austin College#Gridiron Football#Played Football#American Football#Division I And#Sports Illustrated#The Washington Post#Army
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Division 1 School Announces It's Changing Its Name

On Wednesday, Houston Baptist University announced it would be changing its name effective immediately. The university, who's football team participates in the Division I FCS, will now go by Houston Christian University. The school was originally called Houston Baptist College before changing to Houston Baptist University in 1974. HCU will...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Sherman, TX
Sports
Sherman, TX
Football
City
Austin, TX
City
Sherman, TX
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
LINCOLN, NE
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Transfer News

A top wide receiver in college football won't be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is going to redshirt. He's also going to strongly consider transferring and will have a lot of interest if he does enter the portal. Bryant...
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday

Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans

Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy