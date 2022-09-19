ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Service: Monarch Remembered By Family, World Leaders in Moving Ceremony

By Beth Shilliday
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1En6Ll_0i1BZvdM00

A final farewell. The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was a who’s who of world leaders who came to pay their respects on Monday, September 19, to the monarch who led Great Britain and the Commonwealth for 70 years. The service was held at Westminster Abbey, where her majesty was remembered for her remarkable devotion to her country and its citizens. The queen died on September 8 at her beloved summer home, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at the age of 96.

The royal family was led by King Charles III, who became the sovereign upon his mother’s death, and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. His eldest son, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate (née Middleton), followed as the Duke of Cambridge is now first in line of succession to the throne. They were joined by the queen’s other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to mourn their beloved mother.

It was a “Day of National Mourning,” with two minutes of silence observed at midday throughout Great Britain in remembrance of the woman who led the nation for what was the majority of many people’s lifetimes.

The one-hour service will be followed by a large ceremonial carriage procession through London carrying the queen’s coffin to Hyde Park, where mourners can line the streets to say a final farewell to the beloved monarch. Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will then be transferred to a state hearse for her final ride to Windsor Castle.

Once she arrives there via a procession through Windsor, the queen will be buried in a service a Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel. Her coffin will be lowered into the royal vault alongside her parents, King George VI and wife, Elizabeth the Queen Mother and Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret.

The queen will also be reunited with her beloved late husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. The couple had been married for 73 years and Elizabeth had referred to Philip as her “strength and stay” and her rock through her rule. The monarch’s health began to take a turn for the worse in the 17 months after his death, and the photo of her sitting distant and alone in the front pew at his funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions will forever remain an iconic symbol of her love and commitment.

Scroll to see photos.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
George Vi
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
In Touch Weekly

Prince William Has a Net Worth Fit for a King! See How The Duke of Cornwall Makes Money

A royal sum. Prince William is now the first in line to the British throne, making him a very rich man! The father of three — who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Duchess Kate (née Middleton) — will take on the role of king following the reign of his father King Charles III. Keep reading to find out his net worth, how he makes his money and more.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Great Britain#Elizabeth Ii#Queen Consort#Uk#Commonwealth
In Touch Weekly

Meghan Markle’s Style Has Changed Quite a Bit Since She Met and Married Prince Harry

Being part of the ruling family of the United Kingdom comes with lots of rules and regulations, and Meghan Markle hasn’t had an easy time of it. Part of that has shown through her style and the clothes she chooses — and isn’t allowed to choose — while participating in her royal duties. Her style has evolved since she married Prince Harry in 2018, and has continued to change after the couple announced their decision to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family” in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy