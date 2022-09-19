ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Enforce Small Lifestyle Changes Over Time

I’m not a fan of New Year’s resolutions. Now, I’m not saying that you shouldn’t make big changes or want to improve your life. However, I’m coming off of the January resolution train and I’m seeing that most of my friends/acquaintances have already fallen off the bandwagon or given up on their resolutions.
parentherald.com

Do Children Need a Best Friend? What Does Friendship Mean to Kids?

A child's world expands as they grow up and starts to go to school. Relationships with other people become more important for the child, including the friends they make at school. Friendships are beneficial for the child as it helps with their self-esteem. When a child has friends, they would feel they belong, and if one of their friends needs extra help, lending a hand would make them feel good, per Raising Children.
