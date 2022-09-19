Read full article on original website
Woman Said She Was Almost Fired for Not Making Small Talk With Co-workers
"I'm paid to do my job, I'll start socializing when they start paying me for it," one commenter said.
Worker Says He Was Fired For Refusing to Work on Sunday: 'No Respect'
"I do not want to work somewhere where I can expect to be treated this way," said Noah Grice.
Opinion: Enforce Small Lifestyle Changes Over Time
I’m not a fan of New Year’s resolutions. Now, I’m not saying that you shouldn’t make big changes or want to improve your life. However, I’m coming off of the January resolution train and I’m seeing that most of my friends/acquaintances have already fallen off the bandwagon or given up on their resolutions.
Central Valley College Corps provides up to $10,000 to participating students
California's new College Corps is giving Fresno State students a debt-free pathway to their degree.
Do Children Need a Best Friend? What Does Friendship Mean to Kids?
A child's world expands as they grow up and starts to go to school. Relationships with other people become more important for the child, including the friends they make at school. Friendships are beneficial for the child as it helps with their self-esteem. When a child has friends, they would feel they belong, and if one of their friends needs extra help, lending a hand would make them feel good, per Raising Children.
