Sauces From The Old Spaghetti Factory Ranked From Worst To Best
Who doesn't love a nice, hot, saucy serving of spaghetti? Whether you like your spaghetti covered in marinara sauce or pesto, with or without meatballs, or topped with loads of shredded parmesan cheese, there's a spaghetti dish out there for everyone. While you can craft some wonderful spaghetti meals at home, sometimes, you don't want to go through the hassle of cooking up an admittedly messy dinner and have to do all those dishes.
The Best Way to Clean Sliding Door Tracks (Including Those Hard-to-Reach Spots!)
If you’re like me, the track on your sliding glass doors presents a frustrating challenge come cleaning day. These tracks are often filled with plenty of little hiding places where dirt (and odors) can build up over time, creating a hot spot for pet hair and debris. Getting that...
Deep dish breakfast pizza
For the recipe, I used an eight-inch deep cast-iron skillet. The pizza takes about twenty minutes to prepare. Five of those minutes are just for prep time. I added diced cooked ham, pepperoni slices, shredded cheddar cheese to this yummy deep dish breakfast pizza. Of course, if you prefer, you can add additional toppings onto yours.
Before and After: A Once-Bleak Balcony Gets a Dreamy Redo
If you’re looking to make a balcony’s concrete floor a little less cold and a little more home-y, here are six great solutions for covering the concrete: turf, wooden tiles, a colorful outdoor rug, foam tiles, or carpet squares. (All of these are renter-friendly, too!) New Zealand renter...
Top 10 kitchen appliances for an effortless MasterChef-worthy cooking experience
If you love cooking but can never find enough time for it, or you’re completely terrified of cooking but you need to start, and don’t know where to start – then you’ve reached the right place. The first step towards having a streamlined and efficient cooking experience is to have an arsenal of functional kitchen appliances by your side. With the right kitchen tools and appliances, cooking can be a fun and effortless process. The right products can reduce your prep time in half, make the little cooking tasks much easier, and help you with tedious and complicated techniques. From a tiny modular tabletop griller that lets you cook in 7 different ways to an eco-friendly coffee capsule machine – these innovative kitchen accessories are all you need to undertake cooking and become a MasterChef in the comfort of your own home. Happy cooking!
Creamy slow cooked great northern beans
Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.
Chefs share 13 of their favorite ways to upgrade instant ramen
Instant noodles make for a comforting meal or late-night snack. Chefs have found ways to make the cheap dish taste and look even better.
Keurig’s Newest Brewer Has Me Living My Barista Dreams at Home
My morning coffee ritual is one of my favorite parts of the day. I'm normally just a coffee and almond milk kind of girl, but especially as fall and winter weather arrives, it's fun to indulge in an at-home pumpkin spice latte every once in a while. And as the sole coffee drinker in my household, Keurigs have been my go-to brewer for years. Keurig's newest brewer, the K-Cafe SMART, gives you the best of both worlds — you can have an excellent cup of coffee, or a fancy coffee-house-style latte, straight from your kitchen. I've been having so much fun playing at-home barista with this brewer for weeks now — read on for all my thoughts and an honest review!
