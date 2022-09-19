ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Sauces From The Old Spaghetti Factory Ranked From Worst To Best

Who doesn't love a nice, hot, saucy serving of spaghetti? Whether you like your spaghetti covered in marinara sauce or pesto, with or without meatballs, or topped with loads of shredded parmesan cheese, there's a spaghetti dish out there for everyone. While you can craft some wonderful spaghetti meals at home, sometimes, you don't want to go through the hassle of cooking up an admittedly messy dinner and have to do all those dishes.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gin Lee

Deep dish breakfast pizza

For the recipe, I used an eight-inch deep cast-iron skillet. The pizza takes about twenty minutes to prepare. Five of those minutes are just for prep time. I added diced cooked ham, pepperoni slices, shredded cheddar cheese to this yummy deep dish breakfast pizza. Of course, if you prefer, you can add additional toppings onto yours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#The Square#Food Drink#The Daily Sun
yankodesign.com

Top 10 kitchen appliances for an effortless MasterChef-worthy cooking experience

If you love cooking but can never find enough time for it, or you’re completely terrified of cooking but you need to start, and don’t know where to start – then you’ve reached the right place. The first step towards having a streamlined and efficient cooking experience is to have an arsenal of functional kitchen appliances by your side. With the right kitchen tools and appliances, cooking can be a fun and effortless process. The right products can reduce your prep time in half, make the little cooking tasks much easier, and help you with tedious and complicated techniques. From a tiny modular tabletop griller that lets you cook in 7 different ways to an eco-friendly coffee capsule machine – these innovative kitchen accessories are all you need to undertake cooking and become a MasterChef in the comfort of your own home. Happy cooking!
LIFESTYLE
Gin Lee

Creamy slow cooked great northern beans

Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.
hunker.com

Keurig’s Newest Brewer Has Me Living My Barista Dreams at Home

My morning coffee ritual is one of my favorite parts of the day. I'm normally just a coffee and almond milk kind of girl, but especially as fall and winter weather arrives, it's fun to indulge in an at-home pumpkin spice latte every once in a while. And as the sole coffee drinker in my household, Keurigs have been my go-to brewer for years. Keurig's newest brewer, the K-Cafe SMART, gives you the best of both worlds — you can have an excellent cup of coffee, or a fancy coffee-house-style latte, straight from your kitchen. I've been having so much fun playing at-home barista with this brewer for weeks now — read on for all my thoughts and an honest review!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy