ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Eight archers from The Villages traveled to compete in Gainesville’s Senior Games

By Ryan Weiss, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
ORLANDO, FL
sflcn.com

The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival

CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL

The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
LAKE MARY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
The Villages, FL
Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
The Villages, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Shared Harvest garden receives grant for $1,000

Shared Harvest is getting new framed garden beds thanks to a donation from The Villages Homeowners Advocates Foundation Committee. The VHA Foundation Committee recently presented a grant of $1,000 to Andy Hendricks, manager of the 2-acre community garden in Lady Lake. Hendricks, of the Village of Poinciana, is in the...
LADY LAKE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Big evolution ahead for Spanish Springs

The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Jamie Louie Adams Jr.

Retired Sheriff Jamie Louie Adams, Jr., 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Summerfield, Florida on September 15, 2022. He was born in Fenholloway, Florida on December 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams. He served as a law enforcement officer with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission (GFC) for 18 years. He was elected sheriff of Sumter County for 16 years before being appointed a GFC commissioner in 1997. He served as an FWC commissioner until 2001, and was a commissioner during the first ever FWC Commission meeting in 1999. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a writer for Sumter County Times, Citrus Chronicle, Woods and Water, and many other magazines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family.
BUSHNELL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archers#The Villages Archery Club#The Daily Sun
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)

Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fall Job Fair heads to Ocala on September 22

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Marion County Fall Job Fair on Thursday, September 22 for those who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala. Job seekers in Citrus, Levy, and Marion Counties are encouraged to attend.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Weekly

Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary

It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
TAMPA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Operation Shoebox ramps up for holidays

Operation Shoebox volunteers in The Villages will attempt to “bankrupt” their leader at an upcoming fundraising event. The next big fundraiser for the group is the one Operation Shoebox Director Camille Gieck lovingly refers to as “Bankrupt Camille.” “We pass around a basket and everyone puts money in,” the Village of Chatham resident said. “I pledge to match the entire amount collected. Last year was $1,909, so I’m ready to surpass it. ... I’ve done this the last few years. It’s just money. It’s going to a good cause, and I know it’s something the nonprofit needs.” As the holiday season approaches, the group is ramping up its production and fundraising efforts. During its Monday meeting, volunteers packed 500 boxes to ship out to U.S. service members.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy