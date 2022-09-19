ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 2

Related
advantagenews.com

IMEC president: 'Manufacturing is economic security'

Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Report names Illinois as one of three states with vulnerable housing markets

A new report includes Illinois as one of three states having housing markets that are at the greatest risk of turmoil in the coming months. The real estate data company ATTOM said the assessment is based on home affordability, the number of foreclosures, unemployment and underwater mortgages. Counties were ranked in each category, from lowest to highest, with the overall conclusion based on combination of the four categories.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
advantagenews.com

Illinois housing market in state of flux

A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#General Health#Linus Covid#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
advantagenews.com

Apprenticeship hub gets $5.8 million grant

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. Madison County Employment and Training will administer the grant, which aims to register at least 750 new apprentices across the region.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Q985

Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings

After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois is 16th best state for teachers

A report by WalletHub ranks the 50 states from best to worst for teachers. Illinois finishes 16th on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, compensation, and others, to determine which cities are considered the most teacher friendly. Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub explained how their list was formed.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois discusses severe storm outages

Fall is often referred to as the second severe weather season in the Midwest, and storms that came through parts of West Central Illinois Sunday night into Monday brought tornado warnings, hail, and wind damage. A spokesman with Ameren Illinois wants to remind you what to do if you lose power in a severe storm.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

OPINION: Tier 2 State worker pensioners could use Amendment 1 to revolt for a fair deal

Among many consequences going unreported that will ensue if Amendment 1 passes is the end of exclusive bargaining power for government unions. If voters approve the amendment in November, any group of public workers will have a constitutional right to bargain for most anything they want through whatever representatives they want. In other words, they could create their own union of sorts to make demands different from, or in addition to, those of the big public unions. The drafters may not have intended that, but it’s what the proposed amendment says plainly.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy