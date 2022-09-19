Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Illinois is 16th best state for teachers
A report by WalletHub ranks the 50 states from best to worst for teachers. Illinois finishes 16th on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, compensation, and others, to determine which cities are considered the most teacher friendly. Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub explained how their list was formed.
advantagenews.com
Report names Illinois as one of three states with vulnerable housing markets
A new report includes Illinois as one of three states having housing markets that are at the greatest risk of turmoil in the coming months. The real estate data company ATTOM said the assessment is based on home affordability, the number of foreclosures, unemployment and underwater mortgages. Counties were ranked in each category, from lowest to highest, with the overall conclusion based on combination of the four categories.
advantagenews.com
Apprenticeship hub gets $5.8 million grant
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. Madison County Employment and Training will administer the grant, which aims to register at least 750 new apprentices across the region.
advantagenews.com
Illinois housing market in state of flux
A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
advantagenews.com
Route 66 projects continue across SW Illinois
With the mural project wrapping up soon, the next step on the “Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in southwest Illinois” project is set to begin. Now comes the so-called construction phase, with some historical landmarks getting a facelift and some brand-new attractions coming to points along the route.
advantagenews.com
It's almost trout season in Illinois
Time to buy a trout stamp and get a fishing license. Fall catch and release trout fishing season in Illinois starts on Oct. 1. Ken Munjoy, president of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, is proud that many of the people who go trout fishing every year learned to fish at events sponsored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, a group that was founded in the 1970s.
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois discusses severe storm outages
Fall is often referred to as the second severe weather season in the Midwest, and storms that came through parts of West Central Illinois Sunday night into Monday brought tornado warnings, hail, and wind damage. A spokesman with Ameren Illinois wants to remind you what to do if you lose power in a severe storm.
