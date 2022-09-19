ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 22-28

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a tour of the park’s limu and learn more about limu conservation efforts, attend a special honu release ceremony, and shop yummy foods and drinks like furikake popcorn, konbu musubi, poke, lemonade and Kōloa Rum. Family-Friendly Event, Sea Life...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
TripAdvisor Blog

8 stunning waterfall hikes in Maui

From easy-to-reach falls to worth-it treks. Some of the most glorious nature on earth can be found on the island of Maui. And one of the island’s most alluring attractions is its array of waterfalls, from the miniscule to the majestic. Who could forget the iconic aerial view of Honokohau Falls in Jurassic Park? While Honokohau is inaccessible by foot, there are many other waterfalls that can be enjoyed up close. The island’s main highway, called the Road to Hāna, passes more than 18 waterfalls within 54 miles, which are identified by numbered markers along the route.
TRAVEL
KHON2

Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen – Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii

Sam and John head over to James Chan’s house to cook up some dishes with ingredients straight from Hilo. Dennis Brown of Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii stops in to share how the community can get involved with BBBS’ cause. James is also a board member of BBBS Hawaii. James’ friend Kevin brings over some fresh Uhu and Smoke meat directly from Hilo and the boys cook up some ahhmazing dishes you have to see to believe.
HILO, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Local Restaurateur is looking for good people

Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
hawaiipublicradio.org

UH play 'Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up' explores modern Asian identity

What does it mean to be Asian in 2022? That’s one of the questions a new theatre production at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is aiming to answer. It’s titled, Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up. It’s a “devised production,” an original work written through a collaboration between the student actors and the director. Five women, all Asian, comprise the cast, and craft original scenes based on their personal experiences, news headlines, and past events.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen

Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Best Place for Live Music on O‘ahu

What pairs best with mai tais, other than sunsets, blistered shishito peppers, kālua pork quesadillas and ‘ahi spring rolls? Live music, of course—and Honolulu’s scene has a little bit of everything. Whether you’re looking for moody jazz in a luxurious vintage setting or tropical vibes in a breezy alfresco spot, we’ve got a place for you. Here are some of our favorite live music locales, perfect to stop by with visiting family, to hit up on your next date night, or to just chill at with a few friends.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Affordable connectivity program helping Hawaii households gain digital equity

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is providing financial relief so Hawaii residents are able to work remotely, take online classes, and receive telehealth without worrying about internet bills. ACP is offering up to $30 off an internet service bill and a $75 discount for households on the...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Ka Leo O Hawaii celebrates 100 years of journalism at U.H. Manoa

Ka Leo O Hawaii celebrates 100 years of being the campus newspaper on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. The paper has also been the training ground for many local journalists. Ka Leo has been the voice of Hawaii, and for the students at UH Manoa, gives future journalists...
HONOLULU, HI

