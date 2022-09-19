Read full article on original website
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 22-28
Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a tour of the park’s limu and learn more about limu conservation efforts, attend a special honu release ceremony, and shop yummy foods and drinks like furikake popcorn, konbu musubi, poke, lemonade and Kōloa Rum. Family-Friendly Event, Sea Life...
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Betty White fan in Hawaii recently got a big shock. Melyssa Ching Goya, of Alewa Heights, first met White when she was 17 at a book signing in 1991 in Portland, Oregon. ”I became a fan of Betty’s in the in the mid-80s when Golden Girls...
1,000 bikers ready for Hawaii’s largest cycling event
From seven years old to 79, riders of all ages will be hitting the streets September 25, 2022, for the 39th Annual Honolulu Century Ride.
TripAdvisor Blog
8 stunning waterfall hikes in Maui
From easy-to-reach falls to worth-it treks. Some of the most glorious nature on earth can be found on the island of Maui. And one of the island’s most alluring attractions is its array of waterfalls, from the miniscule to the majestic. Who could forget the iconic aerial view of Honokohau Falls in Jurassic Park? While Honokohau is inaccessible by foot, there are many other waterfalls that can be enjoyed up close. The island’s main highway, called the Road to Hāna, passes more than 18 waterfalls within 54 miles, which are identified by numbered markers along the route.
KHON2
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen – Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii
Sam and John head over to James Chan’s house to cook up some dishes with ingredients straight from Hilo. Dennis Brown of Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii stops in to share how the community can get involved with BBBS’ cause. James is also a board member of BBBS Hawaii. James’ friend Kevin brings over some fresh Uhu and Smoke meat directly from Hilo and the boys cook up some ahhmazing dishes you have to see to believe.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
LIST: Food combinations only found in Hawaii
Some say the best food in the world can be found in Hawaii. The islands bring in tropical flavors inspired by the diverse communities that make up the Hawaiian Islands.
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
LIST: Most annoying passenger behaviors on a plane
What are your top airplane passenger pet peeves? According to one study rear seat kickers and disruptive drunks are Americas most annoying co-passengers.
KHON2
Local Restaurateur is looking for good people
Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
KHON2
Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii
Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
hawaiipublicradio.org
UH play 'Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up' explores modern Asian identity
What does it mean to be Asian in 2022? That’s one of the questions a new theatre production at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is aiming to answer. It’s titled, Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up. It’s a “devised production,” an original work written through a collaboration between the student actors and the director. Five women, all Asian, comprise the cast, and craft original scenes based on their personal experiences, news headlines, and past events.
honolulumagazine.com
Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen
Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
KITV.com
Bissell Pet Foundation holding massive adoption event with humane societies in Maui, Kauai
To start the month of October, you can help the humane society on Maui and Kauai clear their shelters by giving a forever home to pets in their care for a reduced fee. Bissell Pet Foundation holding massive adoption event in partnership with humane societies in Maui, Kauai. To start...
honolulumagazine.com
Best Place for Live Music on O‘ahu
What pairs best with mai tais, other than sunsets, blistered shishito peppers, kālua pork quesadillas and ‘ahi spring rolls? Live music, of course—and Honolulu’s scene has a little bit of everything. Whether you’re looking for moody jazz in a luxurious vintage setting or tropical vibes in a breezy alfresco spot, we’ve got a place for you. Here are some of our favorite live music locales, perfect to stop by with visiting family, to hit up on your next date night, or to just chill at with a few friends.
KITV.com
Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country to buy a home, study finds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- News that's not really news to anyone: Hawaii is the most expensive state in the U.S. to buy a home. According to a new study by Homebuyer.com, Hawaii ranks the highest nationally for housing prices: with the average house going for over $615,000, and the median household income at $99,800.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
KITV.com
Affordable connectivity program helping Hawaii households gain digital equity
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is providing financial relief so Hawaii residents are able to work remotely, take online classes, and receive telehealth without worrying about internet bills. ACP is offering up to $30 off an internet service bill and a $75 discount for households on the...
KITV.com
Ka Leo O Hawaii celebrates 100 years of journalism at U.H. Manoa
Ka Leo O Hawaii celebrates 100 years of being the campus newspaper on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. The paper has also been the training ground for many local journalists. Ka Leo has been the voice of Hawaii, and for the students at UH Manoa, gives future journalists...
