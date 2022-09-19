ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sporting News

Is Nick Chubb related to Bradley Chubb? The relationship between Browns RB and Broncos pass rusher

As the NFL's slogan says, "football is family." When the Broncos and Browns meet on "Thursday Night Football," that will actually turn out to be the case on a literal basis. Nick Chubb, star Browns running back, and Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb are two of the best at their respective positions across all of the NFL. They're also related, and part of a pretty culturally significant southern family.
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game For Free to See Who Comes Out on Top

Thursday Night Football is back, and if you want to know how to watch the Steelers vs. Browns online for free, we have the details on where TNF has moved—and how to stream each game for no cost. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will face off on September 21, 2022, at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio—the Browns’ hometown. In an interview with ESPN in September 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, talked about how the 2022 NFL season feels like the “next opportunity” for him. “I don’t know about rebirth, but it’s definitely, it’s the next...
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Anthony Edwards punishment

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been one of the most promising young players in all of basketball, but some worrying off-court comments have cast a ton of criticism on the third-year player. The Minnesota Timberwolves star shared a video on Instagram earlier this month where he shared a disgusting homophobic...
Sporting News

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 3: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

We're into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and most avid fantasy football owners think they have everything figured out. At the very least, we're getting a better idea of which teams are good, bad, and in between, so it gets easier for NFL DFS players to find worthwhile stacks and sleepers when creating lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
