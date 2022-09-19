Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
How to offset the cost of inflation in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
Sporting News
Is Nick Chubb related to Bradley Chubb? The relationship between Browns RB and Broncos pass rusher
As the NFL's slogan says, "football is family." When the Broncos and Browns meet on "Thursday Night Football," that will actually turn out to be the case on a literal basis. Nick Chubb, star Browns running back, and Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb are two of the best at their respective positions across all of the NFL. They're also related, and part of a pretty culturally significant southern family.
Rodgers admires Brady, doesn’t expect to play until he’s 45
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — While Aaron Rodgers has a deep appreciation for what Tom Brady has accomplished during an unparalleled NFL career, he doesn’t see himself following the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s lead of playing well into his 40s. “I’ll be doing something else. I have a...
Where and how to watch Thursday Night Football in 2022
The 2022 Thursday Night Football schedule is set. Amazon Prime earned exclusive streaming and broadcasting rights with a huge contract.
NFL・
Here’s How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game For Free to See Who Comes Out on Top
Thursday Night Football is back, and if you want to know how to watch the Steelers vs. Browns online for free, we have the details on where TNF has moved—and how to stream each game for no cost. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will face off on September 21, 2022, at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio—the Browns’ hometown. In an interview with ESPN in September 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, talked about how the 2022 NFL season feels like the “next opportunity” for him. “I don’t know about rebirth, but it’s definitely, it’s the next...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Anthony Edwards punishment
Shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been one of the most promising young players in all of basketball, but some worrying off-court comments have cast a ton of criticism on the third-year player. The Minnesota Timberwolves star shared a video on Instagram earlier this month where he shared a disgusting homophobic...
Sporting News
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 3: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
We're into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and most avid fantasy football owners think they have everything figured out. At the very least, we're getting a better idea of which teams are good, bad, and in between, so it gets easier for NFL DFS players to find worthwhile stacks and sleepers when creating lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
NFL・
