Pierre, SD

RCP&E Railroad looking to upgrade their locomotives

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad is looking to update it’s locomotive fleet to carry heavier, longer trains across South Dakota. The current fleet of 45 locomotives are from the 1970’s. Senior Vice President of Government and Industry Affairs for R-C-P and E Jerry Vest says they are looking to bring in 1990-era power to meet customer demand.
South Dakota Appropriation Committee raise questions about Highway Patrol raises

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Members of the South Dakota legislatures interim Appropriations Committee were concerned with the money used to give state Highway Patrol troopers raises above and beyond the six percent given to all state employees. Committee Co-Chair Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says they had lots of questions about the...
Government
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event

KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
Noem stays silent on investigation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Governor Kristi Noem so far has been silent. Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board’s finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously...
CORRECTION: Fort Thompson family looking for answers, justice

FORT THOMPSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member. They are still looking for closure after burying Amy Thompson in December of 2021. Amy was found dead on the Lower Brule Reservation near a barbed wire fence. It was not known where she was until weeks later and was discovered.
SD Prep Media Football Poll (9/19/2022)

PIERRE, SD (PRESS RELEASE) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA. Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1. O’Gorman...
