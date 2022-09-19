Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
RCP&E Railroad looking to upgrade their locomotives
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad is looking to update it’s locomotive fleet to carry heavier, longer trains across South Dakota. The current fleet of 45 locomotives are from the 1970’s. Senior Vice President of Government and Industry Affairs for R-C-P and E Jerry Vest says they are looking to bring in 1990-era power to meet customer demand.
hubcityradio.com
Recap of the fourth summer study dealing with regional jails & correctional facilities held in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The summer study dealing with regional jails & correctional facilities held its fourth meeting on Tuesday in Pierre. Let’s hear from people within our region talking about what happened. Brown County & Aberdeen lobbyist Julie Johnson talks about ways the city is trying to be creative with...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Appropriation Committee raise questions about Highway Patrol raises
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Members of the South Dakota legislatures interim Appropriations Committee were concerned with the money used to give state Highway Patrol troopers raises above and beyond the six percent given to all state employees. Committee Co-Chair Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says they had lots of questions about the...
hubcityradio.com
Mayor of Mobridge talks about putting in a new jail at summer study on regional jails
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The summer study on regional jails & correctional facilities met Tuesday at Pierre. Among the topics today is the potential for a new regional in Mobridge. Mobridge mayor Gene Cox talks about Mobridge being a hub for north central South Dakota. Cox talks about other counties expressing interest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotafreepress.com
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event
KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
kelo.com
Noem stays silent on investigation
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Governor Kristi Noem so far has been silent. Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board’s finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously...
dakotanewsnow.com
CORRECTION: Fort Thompson family looking for answers, justice
FORT THOMPSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member. They are still looking for closure after burying Amy Thompson in December of 2021. Amy was found dead on the Lower Brule Reservation near a barbed wire fence. It was not known where she was until weeks later and was discovered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hubcityradio.com
SD Prep Media Football Poll (9/19/2022)
PIERRE, SD (PRESS RELEASE) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA. Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1. O’Gorman...
Comments / 0