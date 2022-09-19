ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

York News-Times

Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico amid Hurricane Fiona

As Hurricane Fiona continues to thrash the Caribbean with torrential rain — slamming the Dominican Republic on Monday before leaving Puerto Rico without power — 45 Nebraskans deployed to the U.S. territory for a search and rescue operation that could last as long as three weeks. The Federal...
York News-Times

Storm hosts Elba and St. Edward in volleyball tri

POLK – The High Plains Storm earned a pair of wins at their home tri on Tuesday night over the Elba Bluejays and the St. Edward Beavers. High Plains (10-5) defeated Elba (4-5) 25-14 and 25-20. High Plains defeated St. Edward is straight sets 25-12 and 25-20. No stats...
York News-Times

Mustang boys run second, girls third at Palmer invite

CHAPMAN – A 9:30 a.m. start on Tuesday, September 20 did not impact the McCool Junction Mustangs as they took second at the Palmer invite at Bader Park near Chapman. The early start was due to a heat index projected to be over 100 degrees in the afternoon. Senior...
