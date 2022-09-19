Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico amid Hurricane Fiona
As Hurricane Fiona continues to thrash the Caribbean with torrential rain — slamming the Dominican Republic on Monday before leaving Puerto Rico without power — 45 Nebraskans deployed to the U.S. territory for a search and rescue operation that could last as long as three weeks. The Federal...
York News-Times
Wednesday, September 21 weather update for southeast Nebraska
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
York News-Times
Two years after Nebraska voters had their say, first casino set to begin netting tax revenue
When gambling supporters were campaigning in support of a ballot initiative to legalize casinos at Nebraska's horse tracks, they touted potential property tax relief of more than $45 million a year. That's based on a 20% tax on estimated casino revenue of $325 million annually, 70% of which is to...
York News-Times
Storm hosts Elba and St. Edward in volleyball tri
POLK – The High Plains Storm earned a pair of wins at their home tri on Tuesday night over the Elba Bluejays and the St. Edward Beavers. High Plains (10-5) defeated Elba (4-5) 25-14 and 25-20. High Plains defeated St. Edward is straight sets 25-12 and 25-20. No stats...
York News-Times
Mustang boys run second, girls third at Palmer invite
CHAPMAN – A 9:30 a.m. start on Tuesday, September 20 did not impact the McCool Junction Mustangs as they took second at the Palmer invite at Bader Park near Chapman. The early start was due to a heat index projected to be over 100 degrees in the afternoon. Senior...
