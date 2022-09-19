Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
New England Patriots Trade Veteran Player to Las Vegas Raiders Two Weeks Into Season
The New England Patriots made a trade with the Las Vegas two weeks into the season. On Wednesday, the Raiders announced they have acquired veteran offensive lineman Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Patriots. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will send a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.
Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now
The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
NFL・
Former OC Todd Haley on current Steelers offensive woes
Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley responded to calls from some fans calling for current OC Matt Canada to be fired and replaced with him. “Matt Canada is the offensive coordinator of the Steelers guys,” Haley told Cook & Joe.
Look: Former Steelers Running Back Rips Matt Canada
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge made an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's Footbahlin podcast this week. During their conversation, Hoge and Roethlisberger discussed the job that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is doing in Pittsburgh. As a team, the Steelers have 166 combined rushing yards through two games. That's not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game For Free to See Who Comes Out on Top
Thursday Night Football is back, and if you want to know how to watch the Steelers vs. Browns online for free, we have the details on where TNF has moved—and how to stream each game for no cost. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will face off on September 21, 2022, at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio—the Browns’ hometown. In an interview with ESPN in September 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, talked about how the 2022 NFL season feels like the “next opportunity” for him. “I don’t know about rebirth, but it’s definitely, it’s the next...
Where and how to watch Thursday Night Football in 2022
The 2022 Thursday Night Football schedule is set. Amazon Prime earned exclusive streaming and broadcasting rights with a huge contract.
NFL・
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Art Rooney II was only NFL owner to comment in Washington Post's 'Black Out'
The Steelers' Art Rooney II was the only NFL owner who agreed to be interviewed for the Washington Post's "Black Out" investigative series about the lack of opportunities for Black coaches in the league. The Washington Post released Part I of the series on Wednesday, examining the struggles of Black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cowboys player trending toward crucial return from injury on Monday vs Giants
The Dallas Cowboys offense appears to be on track to get one of their top players back for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. With Dak Prescott sidelined with a thumb injury, the Dallas Cowboys were given no shot of defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. They managed to pull out a 20-17 victory with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback. Now, the Cowboys have a huge game on Monday Night Football, as they take on their NFC East rivals, the undefeated New York Giants.
Report: Steelers growing frustrated with Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have started their season 1-1, but the offense has been flat, even before the new year kicked off. It’s been 11 games since the Steelers offense has scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs
After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
WPIAL Week Four Spotlight Players
Four weeks down in the high school football season and the WPIALSportsNews is taking a look at four more players in the weekly WPIAL Spotlight.
FanSided
285K+
Followers
539K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0