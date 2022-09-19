ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now

The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
Look: Former Steelers Running Back Rips Matt Canada

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge made an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's Footbahlin podcast this week. During their conversation, Hoge and Roethlisberger discussed the job that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is doing in Pittsburgh. As a team, the Steelers have 166 combined rushing yards through two games. That's not...
Here’s How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game For Free to See Who Comes Out on Top

Thursday Night Football is back, and if you want to know how to watch the Steelers vs. Browns online for free, we have the details on where TNF has moved—and how to stream each game for no cost. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will face off on September 21, 2022, at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio—the Browns’ hometown. In an interview with ESPN in September 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, talked about how the 2022 NFL season feels like the “next opportunity” for him. “I don’t know about rebirth, but it’s definitely, it’s the next...
Cowboys player trending toward crucial return from injury on Monday vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys offense appears to be on track to get one of their top players back for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. With Dak Prescott sidelined with a thumb injury, the Dallas Cowboys were given no shot of defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. They managed to pull out a 20-17 victory with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback. Now, the Cowboys have a huge game on Monday Night Football, as they take on their NFC East rivals, the undefeated New York Giants.
Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs

After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
