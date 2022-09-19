Read full article on original website
2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County
According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.
Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today
DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department has announced the viewing and funeral times for fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton. The viewing will be held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street on Sunday, September 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held the following day on […]
Charges approved for 2 additional suspects in connection to Greene County shooting
GREENE COUNTY — Two men are being accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Greene County earlier this month. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute on Sept. 12. She was taken to the...
VIDEO: Law enforcement line street as body of fallen Richmond officer arrives at coroner’s office
DAYTON — Dozens of police cruisers lined both sides of West Third Street in Dayton early Monday morning as the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Burton, who shot was in the line of duty five weeks ago,...
UPDATE: Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville
GREENVILLE — UPDATE @ 5:30 p.m.:. Kirt Kiser, a man initially called a suspect in Wednesday’s statewide Amber Alert, was arrested after leading officers on a chase through Greenville Thursday, according to police. The investigation started with a welfare check on Kiser who was showing signs of “erratic...
UPDATE: No injuries reported in Greene County school bus crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports
SILVER CREEK TWP., Greene County — UPDATE: A Greeneview Local School District bus was involved in a vehicle crash with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. >> No charges to be filed in Clearcreek Twp. shooting that left police officer...
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton dies from injuries
RICHMOND Ind. – Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night, more than five weeks after she was critically injured in a shooting, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced. In a statement, Britt said Burton died at 9:59 p.m. at Reid Health surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced […]
Trial delayed for suspect in deadly accident
WILMINGTON — A jury trial has been delayed for the suspect in a deadly car accident, due to sudden medical issue. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck delayed the upcoming two-day trial for Thomas Watkins until further notice due to uncertainty following a medical emergency for the suspect.
Police investigating multiple reports of armed robberies involving postal workers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police are on scene of two reported armed robberies of postal workers in Montgomery County. Two incidents of postal workers being robbed at gunpoint roughly a mile apart from one another were reported less than 15 minutes apart Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed. The...
Law enforcement procession escorts body of fallen Richmond officer back to Indiana
DAYTON — A large procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton back to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession left the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton just before 1:30 p.m. Video shows the hearse carrying Burton’s body slow...
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today
DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
‘I was hanging on for dear life’; Dayton officer shot in head speaks on recovery
DAYTON — On Sept. 21, 2021 one moment, one trigger, one bullet changed a Dayton officer’s life. Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store. “When he turned to face me I knew something was wrong,” Holloway said....
Electric scooters arrive in downtown Xenia
“Xenia’s historic downtown and bike trail system provide an excellent environment in which to operate these scooters,” said City Planner Brian Forschner.
Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
Two more suspects charged in shooting of Xenia teen
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two additional suspects have been charged with attempting to kill a teenager in Xenia Township, authorities say. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Ford Road on Monday, Sept.12 for a shooting. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen […]
Construction could impact commute Beavercreek drivers
BEAVERCREEK — Starting today, drivers in Beavercreek can expect to see construction that could impact their commute. >>WWII Veteran Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin to be laid to rest today. Beaver Valley Road will be closed between Old Troon Drive and Quail Run Drive from 7:30 a.m. to...
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
Above and beyond: Middletown officer honored for life-saving act
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown police officer was honored Tuesday for saving the life of a crash victim. On August 12, Officer Adam Grindstaff was called to the scene of an accident involving two motorcycles. He saw one of the victims suffering from a serious leg injury and bleeding profusely. Before Fire and EMS […]
