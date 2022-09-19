ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

WHIO Dayton

Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today

DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton dies from injuries

RICHMOND Ind. – Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night, more than five weeks after she was critically injured in a shooting, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced. In a statement, Britt said Burton died at 9:59 p.m. at Reid Health surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced […]
RICHMOND, IN
wnewsj.com

Trial delayed for suspect in deadly accident

WILMINGTON — A jury trial has been delayed for the suspect in a deadly car accident, due to sudden medical issue. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck delayed the upcoming two-day trial for Thomas Watkins until further notice due to uncertainty following a medical emergency for the suspect.
BLANCHESTER, OH
WHIO Dayton

Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today

DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Two more suspects charged in shooting of Xenia teen

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two additional suspects have been charged with attempting to kill a teenager in Xenia Township, authorities say. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Ford Road on Monday, Sept.12 for a shooting. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen […]
XENIA, OH
tippnews.com

Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio

Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Above and beyond: Middletown officer honored for life-saving act

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown police officer was honored Tuesday for saving the life of a crash victim. On August 12, Officer Adam Grindstaff was called to the scene of an accident involving two motorcycles. He saw one of the victims suffering from a serious leg injury and bleeding profusely. Before Fire and EMS […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH

