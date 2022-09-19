Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Longtime South Dakota ethanol industry leader Dana Siefkes-Lewis joins Summit Carbon Solutions
AMES, I.A.(Press Release) – Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday the hiring of Dana Siefkes-Lewis as the company’s Director of Public Affairs in South Dakota. Lewis is a lifelong resident of the state and a longtime leader in the ethanol industry. “Summit Carbon Solutions was formed to open new...
dakotafreepress.com
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event
KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
KELOLAND TV
Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
hubcityradio.com
Enrollment up at the Board of Regents schools
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Enrollment at the six state universities in South Dakota rose this fall. Board of Regents Executive Director Brian Maher had the report. Maher says they saw significant growth in one particular group. Maher says the universities are reacting to student needs. Total headcount this fall was reported at...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota’s Attorney General to hire missing Indigenous coordinator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from...
hubcityradio.com
RCP&E Railroad looking to upgrade their locomotives
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad is looking to update it’s locomotive fleet to carry heavier, longer trains across South Dakota. The current fleet of 45 locomotives are from the 1970’s. Senior Vice President of Government and Industry Affairs for R-C-P and E Jerry Vest says they are looking to bring in 1990-era power to meet customer demand.
kotatv.com
As 2022 election approaches, vast majority of South Dakota voters see civility declining in America
RAPID CITY, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - With the 2022 midterm elections approaching soon, a vast majority of South Dakotans feel that our nation has become less civil — and they place the responsibility for improving civility on a variety of institutions and individuals, including themselves, according to a new statewide poll.
KELOLAND TV
Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
hubcityradio.com
Love Your Neighbor Tour stopped in Aberdeen Wednesday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Love Your Neighbor SD Tour made a stop in Aberdeen Wednesday to promote Amendment D, the expansion of Medicaid in South Dakota. Bill Kuback with the Sioux Falls Good Samaritan Society talked about following the golden rule. Kuback talks about how expanding Medicaid is good business policy.
hubcityradio.com
Mayor of Mobridge talks about putting in a new jail at summer study on regional jails
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The summer study on regional jails & correctional facilities met Tuesday at Pierre. Among the topics today is the potential for a new regional in Mobridge. Mobridge mayor Gene Cox talks about Mobridge being a hub for north central South Dakota. Cox talks about other counties expressing interest...
hubcityradio.com
Recap of the fourth summer study dealing with regional jails & correctional facilities held in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The summer study dealing with regional jails & correctional facilities held its fourth meeting on Tuesday in Pierre. Let’s hear from people within our region talking about what happened. Brown County & Aberdeen lobbyist Julie Johnson talks about ways the city is trying to be creative with...
KELOLAND TV
Hutterian soybean co-op agrees to pay a penalty
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license. The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Appropriation Committee raise questions about Highway Patrol raises
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Members of the South Dakota legislatures interim Appropriations Committee were concerned with the money used to give state Highway Patrol troopers raises above and beyond the six percent given to all state employees. Committee Co-Chair Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says they had lots of questions about the...
KELOLAND TV
State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Board of Education Standards meeting in Aberdeen today
ABERDEEN, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is holding a public hearing in Aberdeen today to get public input on proposed Social Studies standards for K through 12 schools. Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson led off the hearing. Sanderson says there needs to be standards for teachers and...
hubcityradio.com
Group formed to counter the development of co2 pipelines
OMAHA, N.E.(WNAX)- A group called the “South Dakota Easement Team” has been formed to counter the development of underground liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Spokesman Brian Jordre says he has been involved in pipeline battles for years. Jordre says Summit Carbon Solutions, the company planning the pipeline across eastern...
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota teachers and school administrators voice opposition to new proposed social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off a series of public hearings before deciding whether to adopt the governor’s proposed standards. They would remake the state’s standards for history and civics by relying heavily on material from Hillsdale College, a private, conservative institution in Michigan. Conservatives and some parents who spoke at the Board of Education Standards hearing in Aberdeen on Monday defended the proposal as a robust effort to address a lack of knowledge of American civics.
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
