dakotafreepress.com

Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event

KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
KELOLAND TV

Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
hubcityradio.com

Enrollment up at the Board of Regents schools

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Enrollment at the six state universities in South Dakota rose this fall. Board of Regents Executive Director Brian Maher had the report. Maher says they saw significant growth in one particular group. Maher says the universities are reacting to student needs. Total headcount this fall was reported at...
gowatertown.net

South Dakota’s Attorney General to hire missing Indigenous coordinator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from...
hubcityradio.com

RCP&E Railroad looking to upgrade their locomotives

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad is looking to update it’s locomotive fleet to carry heavier, longer trains across South Dakota. The current fleet of 45 locomotives are from the 1970’s. Senior Vice President of Government and Industry Affairs for R-C-P and E Jerry Vest says they are looking to bring in 1990-era power to meet customer demand.
KELOLAND TV

Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
hubcityradio.com

Love Your Neighbor Tour stopped in Aberdeen Wednesday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Love Your Neighbor SD Tour made a stop in Aberdeen Wednesday to promote Amendment D, the expansion of Medicaid in South Dakota. Bill Kuback with the Sioux Falls Good Samaritan Society talked about following the golden rule. Kuback talks about how expanding Medicaid is good business policy.
KELOLAND TV

Hutterian soybean co-op agrees to pay a penalty

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license. The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed...
#Inauguration#Matt And Kim#Legislature#Election Local#Stephanie Says
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Appropriation Committee raise questions about Highway Patrol raises

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Members of the South Dakota legislatures interim Appropriations Committee were concerned with the money used to give state Highway Patrol troopers raises above and beyond the six percent given to all state employees. Committee Co-Chair Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says they had lots of questions about the...
KELOLAND TV

State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
gowatertown.net

hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Board of Education Standards meeting in Aberdeen today

ABERDEEN, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is holding a public hearing in Aberdeen today to get public input on proposed Social Studies standards for K through 12 schools. Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson led off the hearing. Sanderson says there needs to be standards for teachers and...
hubcityradio.com

Group formed to counter the development of co2 pipelines

OMAHA, N.E.(WNAX)- A group called the “South Dakota Easement Team” has been formed to counter the development of underground liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Spokesman Brian Jordre says he has been involved in pipeline battles for years. Jordre says Summit Carbon Solutions, the company planning the pipeline across eastern...
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota teachers and school administrators voice opposition to new proposed social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off a series of public hearings before deciding whether to adopt the governor’s proposed standards. They would remake the state’s standards for history and civics by relying heavily on material from Hillsdale College, a private, conservative institution in Michigan. Conservatives and some parents who spoke at the Board of Education Standards hearing in Aberdeen on Monday defended the proposal as a robust effort to address a lack of knowledge of American civics.
