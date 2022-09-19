Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Landfill/solid Waste - Heavy Equipment Operator
Description of work: The position is responsible for operating heavy equipment in support of the county’s solid waste management operations. General Description of duties: This is skilled work in the operation of solid waste collection equipment. Responsible for the safe and efficient operation of assigned equipment. Under general supervision of either the Director or Landfill Manager, the position is to operate medium and heavy motorized equipment. Position is responsible for operating backhoes, yard dogs, bulldozers, compactors, excavators, and front-end loaders to spread, pack, push and cover refuse and debris. Employee is also responsible for performing routine maintenance on heavy equipment. Manual work and heavy lifting may also be performed as necessary. Performs related work as required.
WITN
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair is down to a volunteer security force after firing a company it hired. The fair confirmed to WITN News that Dem Boyz Security is no longer working at the fair. WITN first reported the private company was providing security on Tuesday. Ken...
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Public Health - Social Worker II
Description of work: The Social Worker II is responsible for an assigned patient case load of county residents that varies. Each patient assignment is based upon a referral from a medical provider or other agencies providing services to children 0-5 years who reside in Lenoir County. The social worker is responsible for: 1. assisting with obtaining community resources to ensure positive health outcomes 2. to teach clients and their families the proper use of medical services 3. follow-up with any risk factors that may be detrimental to positive health outcome by using the Life Skills Progression, SWYC, and Community Needs Assessment; developing and implementing a plan of care to ensure healthy outcomes; and providing data information to the North Carolina Division of Medical Assistance's data base – Virtual Health (VH) The Social Worker II is responsible for the quality of the health care delivered to the patients served by the agency. This work requires specialized knowledge in advanced level Social Work assessment utilizing theories and practices in the provision of patient care which include:
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services - Income Maintenance Caseworker I - Front Desk Reception
DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to receive all clients, visitors and other public constituents visiting the agency for all programs and services offered as well as incoming calls to the agency. This position will also perform casework duties including but not limited to taking, completing, and processing FNS recertifications. Must have good telephone etiquette, listening skills and the ability to perform work accurately and quickly while working in a crowded and noisy environment.
neusenews.com
ABC Board Gives Money to Lenoir County Organizations
The ABC board presented checks to Lenoir County, Boys and Girls Club, Lenoir Community College, Lenoir County Recovery Courts, City of Kinston and Town of Pink Hill. Lenoir County ABC Board presented a check of $501,000 to Lenoir County. The Boys and Girls Club received $25,000, Lenoir Community College received $15,000, Lenoir County Recovery Courts received $10,000.
neusenews.com
Helped wanted: Lenoir county soil & water conservation - district cost share technician
Performs administrative and intermediate technical work in the delivery and coordination of federal and state programs focused on addressing resource concerns and enhancing soil and water quality in the County, and related work as apparent or assigned. Work is performed under the limited supervision of the Soil & Water Director.
WITN
Greene County getting $50 million for new high school
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State funding is coming to Greene County to create a new high school. The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene County Schools is getting $50 million in state lottery-funded grant awards to replace the district’s one existing high school. Other Eastern Carolina or...
Kinston working to fix issue of abandoned, rundown buildings
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is making an ongoing effort to fix the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in some of the city’s neighborhoods. 9OYS first told you about the empty buildings in Kinston being a problem more than two years ago. Fast forward to today. We spoke with Kinston Fire […]
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WITN
Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.
wkml.com
North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies
Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
WITN
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
neusenews.com
Event: Rolling Pines Community Yard Sale
Rolling Pines Community Yard Sale on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM with a rain date of October 8, 2022. Rolling Pines community is located off of Tower Hill Road between JP Harrison and Girl Scout Road.
Onslow County healthcare worker receives special honor
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A healthcare worker in Onslow County has received recognition for her caring personality. The Gannett’s Kindness is Contagious award was given to Anne Gerichten at Onslow Memorial Hospital. She celebrated the recognition with her family and work friends Monday afternoon. She said she was humbled to even be nominated and said […]
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Housing Choice Voucher Specialist
Starting Salary $18.45 per hour depending on experience. Resume required. Job Detail Interviews housing applicants and determines eligibility. Processes paperwork including HAP contracts to enroll participants in the Section 8 program. Schedules and conducts annual and interim examinations to determine eligibility and payment adjustments. Processes verification documents. May assist with briefing meetings for new participants.
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
WITN
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several students at an Eastern Carolina middle school were treated Friday at ECU Health after showing signs of impairment. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment. Deputies...
WITN
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
