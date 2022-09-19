ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles, Princes William and Harry start final send-off Queen Elizabeth II

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 3 days ago

King Charles III and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry were cheered by crowds Monday as they started the final, day-long goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

The King, his children and siblings — Princess Anne, Princes Andrew and Edward — followed the late monarch’s flag-draped coffin mounted on a gun carriage from Westminster Hall to the 13th century Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Princes Harry and Andrew wore black morning coats, rather than their military uniforms, after being stripped off that privilege.

Upon entering the abbey, the King was joined by Queen Consort Camilla, and the spouses of the other immediate family members also took their places behind the coffin, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Earlier, the king’s convoy was seen traveling along the Mall just after 9:30 a.m. local time on its way to Westminster Hall.

Princes William and Harry also traveled with the new king, ahead of the procession of the Queen’s coffin from the hall to Westminster Abbey.

Harry — who was granted permission to wear his military uniform for a vigil — was instead wearing a morning suit as he arrived in a car with wife Meghan Markle.

Charles, who ascended to the throne immediately upon his 96-year-old mother’s death on Sept. 8, will lead his family throughout the pomp-filled ceremonies that will last most of Monday.

That includes following his late mother’s coffin in three separate processions: to and from the funeral service in Westminster Abbey, and to the committal service after driving to Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulmGb_0i1BTFMI00
The Queen’s coffin is followed by her son, King Charles, and his children, Princes William and Harry.
King Charles III, his sons and siblings follow the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Abbey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312F6c_0i1BTFMI00
The King’s convoy was seen traveling along the Mall just after 9:30 a.m. local time on its way to Westminster Hall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmKXS_0i1BTFMI00
King Charles III and Prince William arrive at Westminster Hall.

After the initial procession, his wife Queen Consort Camila will no longer be by his side, instead following in a car with the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Charles had raced to see his mother in Scotland on news of her impending death. Soon after it was confirmed, he released a statement saying that the “death of my beloved Mother… is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

Follow the New York Post’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral:

Since then, he has carried out an exhaustive schedule juggling his new role as king with leading the preparations and ceremonies leading to his mother’s funeral Monday.

In his first public address as king, he vowed to follow his mother’s example of “lifelong service” as her successor.

Ahead of Monday’s funeral, Charles also spoke to President Biden, who “conveyed his wish to continue a close relationship with the King,” the White House said.

