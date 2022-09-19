ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Weronko
3d ago

Probably since the beginning of time, schools have been selective of what the taught and offered in their school libraries. Young minds are impressionable and can be swayed in any number of negative ways. It is up to the school boards to determine local standards. As a teacher you can argue your point but in the end it is not your decision.

demzpedosrnazis
2d ago

Yeah, let me tell you the horrors of teachers choosing it wrong. During the lockdown, it opened a window to some of the "teachings" that's been going down in public schools. My 6 year old daughter had library hour and was being read a book about a boy Bunny that liked to wear dresses. And how that's normal! But then, Parents were classified as terrorists for speaking out about what they've witnessed? Nah, these teachers pushing this crap on their students are the terrorists.

WanViking
2d ago

I trust the students. I don't trust the teachers to present an unbiased all viewpoints discussion

Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
Complex

Black Men, Get Your Mind Right

Being Black is truly a soulful, eye-opening, and enriching experience. But behind all the #BlackExcellence, #BlackGirlMagic, #BlackBoyJoy tags, TikToks, and beautifully shot images, there are often struggles that most don’t see because they’re blurred by social media filters. The last several years have been stressful for all of...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Racism in America is real and here is the proof.

March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
102.5 The Bone

Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.

NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
The Atlantic

Private Religious Schools Have Public Responsibilities Too

Is it permissible for private schools in this country to disregard state standards of proficiency in English, math, and U.S. history? This is the question at the heart of a recent wide-ranging investigative report from The New York Times. The article focuses on the Hasidic educational system in New York, whose students almost uniformly fail state standardized tests in reading and math. A key nub of controversy is the fact that Hasidic schools in New York receive massive public financial support—$1 billion over the past four years—even though school administrators are openly defiant of the state’s requirement that they educate their students to a bare minimum in secular studies.
anash.org

Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?

A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
Washington Examiner

Vitriol over Queen Elizabeth II shows many left-wingers just hate white people

It's been an eventful month in race relations. First, there was the latest hate crime hoax at Brigham Young University, which all evidence suggests was concocted by a player desirous of attention. Then, there were the utterly despicable comments by two American professors about Queen Elizabeth II's death. The professors,...
The Week

Christians in the U.S. are on their way to becoming a minority

Americans are mostly a Christian people. That might not always be the case. A new report from the Pew Research Center says that Christians could someday soon no longer be a majority in this country. Instead, projections show that their numbers could decline to "between a little more than half (54 percent) and just above one-third (35 percent) of all Americans by 2070."
Ohio Capital Journal

Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read

Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination of distress and defiance, is here again. The theme of this year’s event, which takes place Sept. 18-24, is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” It comes amid regular high-profile efforts to remove allegedly controversial or inappropriate reading […] The post Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
abovethelaw.com

The Dangerous Act Of Reading Is Under Attack

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to First Amendment advocacy group PEN America, which state has the most books banned from school libraries? Over 800 books were banned over the last year in this state. Hint: Suzanne Nossel, chief executive officer of PEN...
Teen Vogue

The Abortion Rights Movement Needs to Listen to Black Women

The innate power and privilege of white women are most evident when it comes to the fight for reproductive justice, in which they too often see only themselves. From the first Women’s March on Washington in 2017 to my social media feeds after the fall of Roe, this issue seemingly animates them in ways that other issues, such as police brutality and student loan debt, do not. And then Black women, Black birthing people, and everyone else are expected to fall in line and follow their lead. This isn’t just and it sure as hell isn’t working.
Newsweek

Newsweek

