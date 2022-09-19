Prince William and Kate's Aristocratic Friend Rose Hanbury at Queen Funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of a procession involving the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate will walk into Westminster Abbey followed by their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as Britain prepares to remember its longest-reigning monarch at around 11am London time.

Sitting in the pews watching them follow Elizabeth's coffin will be Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, their friend from Norfolk.

She also attended a memorial service for Prince Philip in March, 2022, which the queen attended.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Army Training Centre Pirbright on September 16, 2022 three days before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Rose Hanbury [inset] is seen at a memorial to Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage and Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael Middleton were also seen arriving at the abbey ahead of a moment in history, when leaders from all over the world will come together to mourn one of the most famous and most loved women in the world.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived together a day after they went to spend a solemn moment watching the queen lying in state at Westminster Hall.

King Charles III will lead the procession behind the queen's coffin and will enter the abbey with Camilla, Queen Consort, by his side.

On the eve of the funeral, he said in a special message: "Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.

"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in 1this time of grief."

After the service at Westminster Abbey, there will be a second procession, lasting around an hour to Hyde Park as Big Ben tolls and minute guns fire.

A hearse will then carry Elizabeth to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, where there will be a committal service at 4pm London time.

Millions around the world will watch Elizabeth's coffin be placed in the Royal Vault though she will in reality be interred during a private ceremony minutes later.

The queen will be laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip, 17 months after she sat alone at his own funeral, also in St George's Chapel.

COVID-19 rules were in place at the time, meaning the Duke of Edinburgh did not get the world leaders, presidents and dignitaries who will attend Elizabeth's funeral.