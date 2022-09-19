ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Britain ‘put its arms around’ the King in mourning the Queen, Charles’ former advisor says

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

King Charles III’s former communications secretary has said that the UK has “hugged him close” as he mourns the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Patrick “Paddy” Haverson, who worked for the King and the Queen Consort from 2004 to 2012, expressed his pride in the way his former employer has navigated the mourning period in the days after the Queen’s death.

Speaking to Huw Edwards during the BBC’s special coverage of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday (19 September), Haverson said the plan of accession has played out “so beautifully, so elegantly, in such a dignified manner”.

“It sounds a bit off saying I’m proud of [the King], but he’s just been magnificent,” he said.

“I particularly loved his message saying thank you to the people, because not only has he had to lead his family in mourning but also the nation in mourning.

“In a way, the nation has also put its arm around him and hugged him close, and I think that’s helped him get through this.”

Haverson also praised the King for his first address to the nation, which was televised just hours after the Queen died on Thursday (9 September).

In his address, the new monarch bid a final farewell to “my darling Mama” and promised his “lifelong service” to the UK.

Haverson said that while he was “not normally an emotional man”, the King’s address moved him to tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOzPN_0i1BT2y600
(Getty Images)

“I found it was a wonderful combination of the personal and constitutional,” he said. “He talked as the son of his mother and also as the father of the nation. Very specifically he talked about how he would take on the role of King, how he would strive to live up to his mother’s example.”

King Charles is attending the Queen’s state funeral and will walk behind her coffin in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

He will be joined by his siblings, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as his sons Princes William and Harry, as well as his nieces and nephews.

The coffin will later be transferred to the State Hearse to travel to Her Majesty’s final resting place in Windsor.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huw Edwards
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

When all eyes were meant to be on the Queen, most were on Meghan Markle

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I opened Twitter this morning on my commute, I closed it down almost immediately. Not because I was “funeralled out”, as some on social media have suggested they felt – though we have been focusing on the death of the Queen in The Independent newsroom, of course, for the past 10 days without fail.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Why criticise Meghan for how she behaved at the Queen’s funeral? A ‘stiff upper lip’ is nothing to be proud of

The clenched jaw, the pursed lips, flushed faces, sombre looks: they were all there for the millions to see. As the royal family paid tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, we saw public mourning on a scale that hasn’t been encountered before – at least not in my lifetime.But as these images were broadcast around the world for more than 10 days, through the vigil and the royal procession, we saw how restraint in grief is celebrated and applauded. We were fascinated by these images that showed the royal family standing calm and composed even in the moments...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Britain#Mourning#Queen Consort#Uk
The Independent

Tyler Perry reveals why he offered his home and security to Harry and Meghan when they moved to US

Tyler Perry has opened up about his friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and why he decided to offer his California home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they stepped down from their roles in the royal family.The producer and director, 53, discussed the role he played in helping the couple when they first moved to the United States in March 2020 during an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s Today on Wednesday.“It was a very difficult time for them and what I know about the two of them, that I wish...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William speaks of ‘saddest of circumstances’ since Queen’s death

The Prince of Wales has spoken of the “great comfort” he has taken in the enthusiasm of those supporting an environmental prize he founded, in a message recorded a day after the Queen’s funeral.William had been due to travel to New York to attend an Earthshot Prize innovation summit as a countdown to the awards being staged in the US.But he described the “saddest of circumstances” following his grandmother’s death, as he and his family continue to observe a period of mourning for the late monarch.William was to make the solo trip to the United States on September 21, where...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth: Anti-monarchy protest in Australia on national day of mourning

Hundreds of protesters joined anti-monarchy demonstrations across Australia as the country observed its national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.After the government declared today (22 September) a nationwide public holiday, many took to the streets to rally against colonisation and its impact on indigenous people. Footage shows chanting demonstrators marching through streets, chanting "Aboriginal land."Polls released after the death of the Queen show that most Australians would still choose to keep the constitutional monarchy in place. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis – follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
QUEEN ELIZABETH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

David Bailey recalls photographing ‘kind of cheeky’ Queen for royal portrait

David Bailey has recalled greatly enjoying his photo shoot with the Queen, describing the late monarch as “terrific” and “kind of cheeky”.The 84-year-old photographer, known for documenting the Swinging Sixties in London and further afield, photographed the Queen in 2014.His portrait showed Elizabeth II smiling and wearing sapphire jewellery given to her by her father King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947.In 2017 it was reissued to mark the 65th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.Speaking to the PA news agency at the launch of his Vision And Sound exhibition at 45 Park Lane, Bailey recalled...
WORLD
The Independent

Molly Russell inquest: Mother of girl who viewed social media posts on suicide relives moment she found body

Molly Russell’s mother has relived the moment she discovered the teenager’s body as her father warned “no-one is immune from such tragedy”.An inquest into the 14-year-old’s death has begun at North London Coroner’s Court in Barnet almost five years after she ended her life.Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before her death in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.In a statement read out to the court on her behalf, the teenager’s mother, Janet Russell, described what happened on the day she discovered her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cornish castle linked to King Arthur at risk from rising sea levels

A Cornish castle immortalised in British mythology as the place of King Arthur’s conception is at risk of tumbling into the sea as climate change increases the pace of coastal erosion.Tintagel Castle is one of several sites at risk of being lost forever, English Heritage has warned, as rising seas pound the coastline.The heritage body described the rate of land lost over the last few years as “alarming”, warning that sea levels are now rising at their fastest rate for nearly three millenia.The charity has now launched a multimillion-pound fundraising appeal to fund works to halt the damage to the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Winner crowned during 2022 Celebrity MasterChef final

Lisa Snowdon has said she is on “cloud nine” after being crowned the winner of Celebrity MasterChef.The TV presenter, 50, triumphed after six weeks of challenges culminating in a three-course meal to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.Thursday’s episode saw her go head to head with fellow finalists McFly singer Danny Jones and All Saints star Melanie Blatt.After being announced as the winner, Snowdon said: “I’m honestly so blown away. It’s such a life-changing experience.“I feel like this isn’t real. I just can’t believe it. I couldn’t have wanted to win something that meant more to me than this.“I...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tony Adams says suffering ‘mental breakdown’ six years ago led to Strictly stint

Former England footballer Tony Adams says he accepted the challenge of Strictly Come Dancing after suffering a “mental breakdown” and nearly dying from a heart problem six years ago.The 55-year-old captained Arsenal and England during his professional career, winning 66 caps for his country and appearing at four major tournaments.As a result of his experiences with alcoholism and drug addiction, he later founded Sporting Chance, a charity to help sportspeople with mental health and addiction issues.Who’s ready for the @bbcstrictly launch show this Friday…? 🕺🏻Good luck to the class of 2022🪩🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/UQ6VwppZVD— Tony Adams (@TonyAdams) September 20, 2022Ahead of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

John Swinney: UK Government policies create more poverty

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has claimed UK Government policies have created more poverty after a report suggested the number of children living in poverty in Scotland had risen since 2017.Speaking to BBC Scotland on Thursday evening, John Swinney said the Scottish Government was acting against a “tide” of various changes from the UK Government that “create more poverty”.A briefing paper published by Audit Scotland on Thursday showed around a quarter of children in Scotland were living in poverty between 2017-20, an increase of 3% since figures collated between 2011 and 2014.“Child poverty is lower in Scotland than it is in...
U.K.
The Independent

Home Secretary vows to tackle ‘disorder and thuggery’ after Leicester meetings

The Home Secretary has weighed in on the unrest in Leicester, saying “disorder and thuggery” will face “the full force of the law” after meeting community leaders and police.Suella Braverman insisted she was focused on how to “restore safety and harmony” to the city after the scenes on Saturday and Sunday which led to 47 arrests.Residents in Leicester, celebrated for its diversity, have been shocked by images of groups of men, mainly masked or hooded and including members of the Hindu and Muslim communities, in tense confrontations and stand-offs on the city’s streets.In a tweet on Thursday, the Home Secretary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

It has been harrowing time, says family of Briton freed by Russian-backed forces

The family of one of five Britons released from captivity by Russian-backed forces said it has been a “harrowing time”.It is understood Shaun Pinner was set free on Wednesday alongside Aiden Aslin, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill, landing in Britain in the early hours of Thursday morning.His family said he was “in good spirits” and “is looking forward to steak and a glass of red wine”.A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic had sentenced Mr Pinner and Mr Aslin to death in July.It’s been a harrowing time for Shaun and our family which has now had such...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

855K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy