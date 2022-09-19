William Most Popular Royal as Harry, Meghan See a Boost After Queen's Death

Prince William has become the most popular member of the royal family since the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new Prince of Wales has a whopping 84 per cent approval rating among the British public, with his wife Catherine not far behind as the second most popular royal in the country.

Data shows that Prince Andrew remains the most unliked royal thanks to his links to the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, while King Charles III has had the biggest leap in popularity, up 16 points since May.

A YouGov poll also showed Prince Harry has had a small boost to his likability, with 47 per cent of people seeing him in favorable light.

Prince William meets members of the public on September 17 in London as they queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral. Since her death, he has become the most popular member of the Royal Family. Aaron Chown/Getty Images Europe

Despite the boost, the prince's status sees him move from the "unpopular" to "divisive" because 46 per cent of people still have a negative view of him.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle still remains unpopular with almost 60 per cent of people holding an unfavorable view of her compared to 30 per cent who held a positive view of the former actress, but that was still up seven points from May.

The poll also found a boost in popularity for the monarchy in general, most likely a "result of the outpouring of affection for the Queen Elizabeth" since her death on September 8.

The numbers of people saying Britain should keep the monarchy was up seven points to 67 per cent since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in May.

Since the anniversary celebrations of her 70 years on the throne, the number of people saying they feel "very strongly" about retaining the monarchy has also jumped to 83 per cent in favor.

Prince William has become the heir to the British throne after his father ascended to the role and became King Charles III. His children, George, Charlotte and Luis follow him in succession with Prince Harry moving to fifth in line for the throne.

William and Catherine have become so popular and the Australian prime minister confirmed they would visit the Commonwealth country as support for the monarchy dips there.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has been an outspoken advocate for Australia to become a republic, confirmed the pair were planning to visit Down Under.

"There have been some preliminary discussions about the now Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Australia," he told Britain's ITV network.

Much like in the UK, support for the monarchy increased following the Queen's death with 60 per cent of people in support, and 40 per cent hoping for an Australian republic.

Albanese stopped short of calling for a republic as he arrived in London for the Queen's funeral saying, it was "a discussion for another time."

The Prince and Princess of Wales last visited Australia in 2014 with their first child Prince George, nine, who was an infant at the time.

They arrived when support for the monarchy was at a massive low, but that sentiment changed after their visit, with credit going to the baby prince who was dubbed the "republican slayer."