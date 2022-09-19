Prime minister Liz Truss arrives at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Liz Truss arrived at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II ’s state funeral on Monday morning, 19 September.

The UK prime minister was among 2,000 people, including other politicians, world leaders, and the royal family, expected to attend the historic ceremony which is set to draw millions of TV viewers.

Former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, and Theresa May were also spotted arriving at the church.

The service is set to begin at 11am GMT, marking the end of 10 days of events since the monarch died on 8 September.