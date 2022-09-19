ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former prime ministers gather at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen's funeral

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Former prime ministers of the United Kingdom were among senior politicians seen arriving at London’s Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II ’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

David Cameron, Theresa May, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown joined world leaders, politicians, and the royal family for the historic ceremony.

Two thousand people are expected to attend the funeral, which is set to be watched by millions on TV across the globe, as well as from public viewing areas in London.

