Thunderstorms expected Tuesday morning, then humid with highs in 80s

What a day on Monday with sunshine, low humidity, light wind and highs in the 70s. High pressure was right over us giving us this great weather. However, that high pressure moves east tonight allowing clouds to move in along with scattered t'showers after 5am. Lows will near 60 with scattered showers for the morning commute...but not everyone sees the rain. Those showers quickly leave the area well before noon, and Tuesday afternoon is sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the low 80s. It will also be very humid. This might be the last "humid" day of the season.

A cold front arrives Wednesday with a few midday showers, followed by gusty NW winds to 30 mph and highs in the mid 70s. We wake up Thursday morning to lows near 50, and it is a fall day with highs near 60 and gusty NW winds. It will be cool, but at least it will be sunny. We wake up Friday morning to temps in the 40s, and the afternoon stays near 60. Clouds increase late in the day with scattered evening showers. Rain is likely Friday night. Saturday is sunny and warmer with highs near 70. Scattered rain showers return for Sunday with temps in the 60s.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds with scattered t'showers by morning

Low: 62 Lakefront...58 Inland

Wind: Calm

TUESDAY:

Showers before noon, then clearing, warm, windy and humid

High: 83

Wind: SSW 15-20 mph

WEDNES:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

High: 75

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny, windy and cool

High: 62

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and cool with evening showers

High: 63

Wind: E 5-15 mph

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

High: 71

Wind: SW 10-15 mph