Drivers urged to avoid areas of London amid road closures for Queen’s funeral

By Eleanor Sly
 3 days ago

People are being urged to avoid driving in parts of central London for the Queen’s funeral , with road closures in parts of the capital.

It’s expected that around one million people will visit London for the funeral, resulting in one of the country’s biggest-ever transport operations.

Which roads will be affected?

Road closures began on the A4 and the A30 from 6am onwards. Full closures are happening in both directions after 10am, which are not likely to be lifted until the evening.

Many local roads along the A4 route will also be shut.

Those intending to drive in central, west and southwest London today have been advised to check prior to travelling as journeys may take longer than usual.

Andy Lord, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said ahead of the funeral: “We know London is going to be very busy and advise everyone to check before you travel.

“If you can avoid driving in London we strongly recommend you do so, as there are a significant number of road closures in place and journeys will take significantly longer than usual, especially in west London.”

What about bus routes?

Multiple bus routes will also be affected, with many having to stop short of their destinations or take different routes.

Will motorways be open?

Planned motorway closures will be suspended by National Highways.

What about trains?

National Rail is putting on around 250 extra rail services, including some overnight trains.

Figures from the train travel company, Trainline, show that the demand for services into London on Monday is up by 56 per cent compared to the level recorded for the same day the previous week.

Several train companies, including LNER and East Midlands Railway, have warned that services into the capital will be extremely busy on Monday.

Three Tube stations - Westminster, St James’s Park and Hyde Park Corner - will also be closed for most of Monday morning to avoid overcrowding.

What else should I know?

There are fears the transport network may become overwhelmed on Monday afternoon - immediately after the funeral and procession - if too many people visiting the capital travel home at the same time.

With so many people forecast to visit London, extra train services have been put on to help mitigate this.

Transport for London (TfL) boss Andy Byford told the PA news agency: “We’re ready for probably one of the busiest days Transport for London has ever faced.

“It’s hard to say exactly how many additional people (will travel), but we’re preparing for potentially a million people just within the footprint of the royal palaces and Hyde Park.”

Mr Byford said TfL is “leaving nothing to chance” and that non-essential meetings have been postponed and people from across the organisation working to ensure visitors can "get around the city".

Meanwhile, Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy warned that trains will be “extremely busy”.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

