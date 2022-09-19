ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Strictly star Neil Jones praises mum with son in wheelchair who declined offers to skip lying-in-state queue

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has reflected on the “incredible moment” he queued to see the Queen’s lying-in-state.

The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.

Jones and his girlfriend, Love Island star Chyna Mills, were among a number of celebrities to join the miles-long queue to see the coffin. You can see a full list of stars who made an appearance here.

Writing on Instagram on Monday (19 September), Jones apologised to his followers for not replying to their messages recently.

“As you could see from my stories, we queued for over 12 hours to pay our respects to the Queen lying in state,” he wrote.

“I have to say this is one of the most incredible moments of my life, which I will never forget. I want to thank everyone we met while walking yesterday. Thank you for the conversations, laughter and entertainment, most of all sharing the experience together.

“We had a mum and daughter who were pushing her son in a wheelchair and were told many times they could skip the line and fast track but they declined every time because they wanted to walk with us all.”

The Strictly star concluded: “Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thank you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wmvo0_0i1BSJmZ00
(Instagram)

Joining Jones in the line were stars including David Beckham, Tilda Swinton and Sharon Osbourne.

The “You’re Beautiful” singer James Blunt was also seen in the line. On Twitter, he joked that he was “ushered to the front” of the queue.

You can follow along with live updates from the Queen’s funeral here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I got called fat on national television when I was 24, it was outrageous': Strictly's Kym Marsh insists she's ready for any acid-tongued remarks from the judges after Nigel Lythgoe's Popstars weight jibes

Kym Marsh insists she'll be able to brush off any acid-tongued remarks from the Strictly Come Dancing judges after Popstars panellist Nigel Lythgoe criticised her looks on the show. The singer, 46, rose to fame on the ITV series in 2001 and became one of the members of band Hear'Say,...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Chyna
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
James Blunt
Person
David Beckham
The Independent

When all eyes were meant to be on the Queen, most were on Meghan Markle

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I opened Twitter this morning on my commute, I closed it down almost immediately. Not because I was “funeralled out”, as some on social media have suggested they felt – though we have been focusing on the death of the Queen in The Independent newsroom, of course, for the past 10 days without fail.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Lying In#Uk
Daily Mail

Loved by the Queen... maybe not by the staff: Mystery over whereabouts of 'docker's daughter' dresser Angela Kelly who was one of Her late Majesty's closest aides but was absent from last week's public mourning

When members of the Royal Family gathered at Westminster Hall on Wednesday to see the Queen's coffin arrive for the lying-in-state service, it was a solemn yet intimate affair. A group of Palace staff who had been closest to Queen Elizabeth were also there, among them Paul Whybrew, 63, known...
U.K.
The Independent

Charlize Theron explains why she turned down relationship during pandemic: ‘I just feel so out of practice’

Charlize Theron has spoken candidly about her hesitations when it comes to romantic relationships, with the actor revealing that she feels “so out of practise”.The Snow White and the Huntsman star, 47, opened up about her dating life, and the relationship she nearly entered during the pandemic, in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.According to Theron, who said she is currently single, she met someone during the pandemic who was interested in “doing this thing with me”.However, the actor said she ultimately turned down the opportunity with the unnamed individual because she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

855K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy