wkvi.com
North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation Searches for New Elementary Principal
The North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation announced they will be conducting interviews this week and next week to fill the available elementary principal position. Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin told WKVI News that Dr. Peter Morikis resigned on September 9. Dr. Zupin said he was offered an opportunity at another school corporation closer to home. She said North Judson-San Pierre appreciates Dr. Morikis as he will be missed, but very happy for him to be closer to home.
max983.net
Argos School Board Holds Public Hearing on Proposed Construction Projects
The Argos School Board members opened a public hearing this week to gather comments on upcoming construction projects. Superintendent Ned Speicher said that a bond will be sought to finance the projects, but there will be no impact to the tax rate. The estimated cost of the projects is $4.1 million. He said quite a few projects are included in this bond.
max983.net
John Glenn School Board to Meet Tonight
The John Glenn School Board will meet tonight where they will hold a public hearing on proposed renovations and improvements. It was previously explained that a proposed General Obligation Bond would support the proposed renovation of and improvements to school facilities, site improvements and the purchase of equipment, buses and technology.
max983.net
Culver Community School Board Holds Public Hearing on Proposed 2023 Budget, Capital Projects Plan, Bus Replacement Plan
The Culver Community School Board members opened a public hearing Monday night on the proposed 2023 budget, Capital Projects Plan and Bus Replacement Plan. According to the Notice to Taxpayers information on Indiana Gateway and Business Manager/Treasurer Casey Howard, the total budget is about $15.7 million with $2.6 million in the Referendum Fund, about $1.7 million in the Debt Service Fund, $400,000 in the Rainy Day Fund, just over $6 million in the Education Fund, and just over $5 million in the Operations Fund.
max983.net
Plymouth Redevelopment Commission to Meet Tonight
The Plymouth Redevelopment Commission will meet tonight where they will get an update on the Hoham Drive project, with an amendment to review and an LPA contract to consider. The members will also get an update on the solar project at the Plymouth Wastewater Treatment Plant, and a declaratory resolution will be presented concerning the Economic Development Plan amendment for the U.S. 30/Pine Road Economic Development Area.
max983.net
Falloween Fest Begins Friday!
The popular Falloween Fest at the John Glenn High School begins Friday on the grounds of the school at 101 John Glenn Drive in Walkerton. It all starts at 4 p.m. ET with a giant garage sale at the East Garage, and the sale of food and other activities sponsored by various organizations within the corporation. The grand parade begins at 5:15 p.m. on Van Buren Street and goes down Roosevelt to Georgia Street to the school, sponsored by the Walkerton Chamber of Commerce. A softball invitational tournament begins Friday evening, along with midway rides and plenty of food and craft vendors.
max983.net
Several Marshall County Projects Receive READI Funding
Five Marshall County projects received a portion of an available $50 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funding. The grant awards were announced by the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Development Authority on Monday. About $40 million will fund 19 Quality of Place projects, while $7 million will...
max983.net
Town of Bourbon Sends out Trash/Recycling Proposals to Six Companies
BOURBON — Town of Bourbon Clerk-Treasurer Kim Berger updated the Bourbon Town Council that she has sent out Trash/Recycling proposals to six different companies. Bids will be due by October 7. Bid proposals will then be opened during the October Town Council meeting. She reported to the council that...
Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
WNDU
New county park possible for Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
Times-Union Newspaper
Goshen Physicians Opening North Webster Location
GOSHEN – Goshen Physicians is opening a new family medicine practice in North Webster. The office will be located in the North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main St., Suite 121, according to a news release from Goshen Health. Renovations are underway for the 1,100-square-foot primary care office, which...
max983.net
Culver Town Council Discusses Use of Electric Charging Stations
The Culver Town Council received an update on the town’s electric charging station when they last met. Utility Superintendent Bob Porter said he got information from MACOG that Culver’s electric charging station on Jefferson Street just east of Main Street is getting more usage than the Goshen and Mishawaka Public Library electric charging stations combined.
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Fire Department’s Annual Chicken BBQ
The Milford Fire Department’s annual chicken barbecue is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Milford Fire Station. Cost is $7 per half chicken and is carry-out only. See any Milford fireman for tickets. Proceeds benefit the ongoing needs of the Milford Fire Department. Pictured (L to R) are Kevin Walker, treasurer, and Keith Hunsberger, 45-year firefighter.
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
max983.net
Culver Street Department Looking for Employees
The Culver Street Department is looking to hire two employees. A part-time and a full-time employee are needed. Applicants must be 18 years of age with a valid driver’s license. The work will entail working outside in all weather conditions: leaf collection, driving, lifting, trench work and other duties as may be determined by the supervisor.
valpo.life
Nurse at Northwest Health – Porter honored with DAISY Award for exceptional nursing
Lauren Stearns, RN, from Northwest Health – Porter was recently honored with the DAISY Award for exceptional nursing. Stearns, a NICU nurse, was nominated by the father of newborn twins who wrote that she deserved to. be honored with this prestigious award not only because of how his family’s...
WNDU
Elkhart launches burial-location website for city cemeteries
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart has a new website to help find graves in the city’s cemeteries. You can search by a person’s name and get their exact burial location. It covers all three of the city-run cemeteries: Grace Lawn, Prairie Street, and Rice. Mayor Rod Roberson celebrated...
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
abc57.com
John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap
WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
