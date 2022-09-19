Read full article on original website
Jets rookie Garrett Wilson breaks out, wants to be 'great'
Garrett Wilson has watched the replays of his two-touchdown breakout performance in the New York Jets’ victory last Sunday at Cleveland. Good stuff, of course. But the rookie wide receiver has focused even more in the film room on the plays he didn’t make. “You don’t even want to watch the plays where you do well on because at the end of the day, the plays where you don’t do well are the ones that are going to cost you down the road,” the No. 10 overall pick in April said. “They’re going to cost you a game down the road, cost you a rep down the road. So, the corrections are what we really focus on. “Being a receiver and the group, the standard we hold ourselves to, we expect to go out there and make plays, play good when our number’s called.”
