ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Families for Freedom to protest for ‘Education, Not Indoctrination’ in Southington

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNHkB_0i1BQfw100
Southington High School Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

Parents’ rights advocates in Southington are gearing up for a protest ahead of the town’s next Board of Education meeting as discontent continues after a sophomore English teacher distributed a vocabulary packet on “race, gender, equality, and inclusivity” to students.

The “Education, Not Indoctrination” rally, led by the group Families for Freedom, is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday outside the Southington Municipal Center at 200 North Main St.

“My hope is [to] put the school district on notice that parents are paying attention and that we really just want the basics taught in an unbiased way,” said Susan Zabahonski, the founder of Families for Freedom.

At the Southington Board of Education’s Sept. 8 meeting, Zabahonski, with several other parents and Southington High School students, raised issues with a vocabulary packet that was circulated in a sophomore English class.

The packet titled “Vocabulary for conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity” derived from content produced by the University of Arizona.

The list of 19 terms include ally, cisgender, transgender, gender nonconforming, institutional/structural racism and white privilege.

One excerpt reads, “Racism is a systemic issue. If you look the other way or deny that these systems exist, you are part of the problem. You can know in your heart that you don’t hate anyone but still contribute to their oppression.”

“No individual is personally responsible for what white people have done or the historical decisions of the American government, but you are responsible for whether you are currently upholding the systems that elevate white people over people of color,” the packet continues.

At the meeting, board chair Colleen Clark announced that the district launched an investigation of the handout.

In a Facebook post, Families for Freedom labeled the vocabulary packet as critical race theory. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund defines CRT as “an academic and legal framework that denotes that systemic racism is part of American society.” CRT in academia is graduate school-level study.

Families for Freedom advocated for the discipline of the teacher who distributed the packet and “all teachers that have harmful CRT in their lesson plans.” The group urged the school board to establish policies that would prevent CRT instruction.

“We’re hoping [the rally] draws attention to the fact that parents, when it comes to morality and sexuality and some difficult topics, we want them taught in a fair way that doesn’t inject a bias,” Zabohonski said.

When asked about the planned protest, Southington Superintendent of Schools Steven Madancy said that “The district welcomes the involvement and voice of our families emphasizing the importance of respectful and civil discourse leading to optimal outcomes for all our students.”

“As for claims of indoctrination,” Madancy added, “that is a term being used across the nation right now within public education when certain topics or issues are discussed. Some families are advocating that educators expose their students to controversial issues while others advocate that those discussions be left to families. It is my hope that we eventually find common ground as I worry about the stress this is causing our students, teachers, and families.”

Zabohonski said that while she believes conversations about sexuality should stay between a parent and child, she is not opposed to students learning gender identity terms in health or science class as long as teachers present the terms as a definition and not a deeper discussion.

When it comes to classroom discussions of race, Zabohonski said she believes concepts, such as systemic racism and white privilege, should be presented as theories, not fact.

“School systems should be trying to produce citizens who can get a job, who can get out in the real world and have the ability to advance themselves,” Zabohonski said. “When we concentrate too much on these social issues, I think that it does a disservice because when we focus on all that, we are not focusing on fundamentals.”

Comments / 16

Shamps
3d ago

It’s super one sided. What about Conservatives covertly slipping God into their teachings, books read aloud to public elementary level students? There is a separation of church and state. There are many forms of religion in our country. If your not going to educate, include and respect all religions, then that’s illegal! How about a far right social worker that I witnessed say about a first grader “ he can’t be saved” That’s not even normal thinking. Even if you go off the Bible, children are all innocent and can always be saved. That makes y’all just as bad as your enemy.

Reply
4
Anita Bryant
3d ago

Here we go again. Dont teach my kid about respect for all races, culture, religion, sexuality. How the hell am I supposed to make my kid a racist bigot at home when they are being taught to be a good human being at school! Come on Southington I expected more from you!

Reply
2
anne Donovan
3d ago

teaching about race gender or history isn't 'indoctrination' .

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Lights Celebration Slated for Sept. 30

You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
UC Daily Campus

CT Union cancels rally for UConn’s service employees

The Connecticut Employees Union Independent (CEUI), an organization representing Connecticut’s blue collar and service workers, planned to host a rally earlier this month at the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus to bring attention to UConn’s custodial workers. The “anti-privatization” rally, which was meant to take place on...
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southington, CT
Education
Southington, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Southington, CT
WTNH

Armed intruder report prompts lockdown at Windham High School

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Windham High School dismissed students early Wednesday following a shelter-in-place order from police that locked down all other Windham Public Schools — the third threat to a Connecticut school in two days. Windham Superintendent Tracy Youngberg released the following update on the ongoing situation: “Windham High School will be dismissing early […]
WINDHAM, CT
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoctrination#Linus K12#Linus High School#Board Of Education#School Systems#Graduate School#Protest#Families For Freedom#The University Of Arizona
New Haven Independent

YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs

Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide ​“restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
WTNH

Manchester High School evacuated due to bomb threat

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester High School was evacuated Wednesday morning after an anonymous bomb threat was made via email, school officials said. According to Jim Farrell, the district’s safe school climate coordinator, a bomb threat was sent to the high school’s office from an anonymous email. While the email did not include any details, […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Hospital will begin seeing patients in newly-renovated ER Thursday

BRISTOL – Bristol Hospital on Thursday is set to open the second half to its newly-renovated Emergency Center. The second half – which occupies the old ER area – has been closed for renovations since December, when patients began being seen in a 12,500-square-foot addition that opened. Beginning Thursday, patients will be seen in both spaces, which now mirror each other and fit together seamlessly as one space.
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Protests
WTNH

Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
wanderwisdom.com

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut

I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
WATERFORD, CT
Bristol Press

NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal

BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homeless Family Doused

Bridgeport Police said: At 2242hrs on Wednesday September 21, 2022 the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a female party indicating she is homeless and sometimes sleeps at the bus stop area at Huntington Plaza and wants to report a male party on a scooter threw a white product at her and her adult son. Bridgeport Police, Fire and AMR responded. BFD and AMR assessed both parties who both refused medical assistance. At this time the product was deemed to be a dry chem/extinguisher product or baking soda however; it was deemed nonhazardous.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy