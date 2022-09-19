Connecticut’s drought has dealt farmers a blow, but one crop will be sweeter than usual

Brian Kelliher, owner of Easy Pickin's orchard, harvests Asian pears from the trees in September. Kelliher has noticed that not only his apples have been smaller and fewer this year but also other crops, like the Asian pears. (Douglas Hook / Hartford Courant) Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

Fall is the season for apple and pumpkin picking. A months-long drought has had a considerable impact on Connecticut-grown produce, but farmers say there’s still plenty to enjoy as the harvest season peaks.

“While the size of most apple varieties ... will be smaller, the quality and flavor are excellent, and we expect to still have pickable fruit on trees right through late October,” said Carole Fay of Easy Pickin’s in Enfield.

Bryan Hurlburt, state commissioner of agriculture, said that when there is little rain, apples tend to be smaller. But there is a silver lining.

“When apples are smaller they tend to be a little bit sweeter,” he said.

“The crops are reduced definitely because of the lack of rain. But the apples that came in, the flavor is outstanding. There is less water but more sugar,” said Diane Karabin, of Karabin Farms in Southington.

Some farmers — like Rick Whittle, owner of Whittle’s Willow Spring Farm in Mystic — used their irrigation systems to make up for the lack of rain.

“Usually we don’t use irrigation. This year, we used 9 million gallons of water,” said Whittle, a fourth-generation farmer. “I did it for 33 straight days. It cost me a fortune, with the labor and diesel fuel in the tractor. But without it, I would have nothing. It saved our farm this year. "

Easy Pickin’s also relied on irrigation.

“We have permanent irrigation under our fruit orchard and berry patches and drip irrigation in the vegetables,” said Fay. “We were irrigating heavily all season, with the primary expense there being electricity to power the pump for our well.”

Kim Shores of Johnny Appleseed’s in Ellington said that farm’s irrigation focus is on its peach trees.

“Peaches, all they are is juice. They need the water. That’s why they are big and nice. But our pond was down eight feet. I’ve never seen it so low,” Shores said.

“Everything else is tiny. The crops have struggled but they seem to have come through. Our apples aren’t irrigated but they are deep-rooted and forgiving when it comes to droughts.”

Sandy Rose, owner of Rose’s Berry Farm in South Glastonbury, says she got her crops in, but all of them are smaller and fewer than usual.

“Everything suffered terribly. I don’t care how much water you throw at it, you can’t replace the benefits of a nice rain,” Rose said.

Rose said her farm watered the crops every week. “It was very costly,” she said.

The drought, and its toll on farms, prompted Gov. Ned Lamont in August to submit a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for primary natural disaster declarations in New London and Windham counties. Those declarations were granted. Farmers in those counties and the contiguous counties — Hartford, Middlesex and Tolland — became eligible for emergency assistance from the Farm Service Agency. The success in obtaining those declarations led Lamont to ask for the same assistance for New Haven and Litchfield counties, with Fairfield County contiguous.

In order to meet the threshold for a primary natural disaster declaration, there must be a 30% loss of any one crop.

While the drought seems to have broken with several days of heavy rain, Russell Holmberg of Holmberg Orchards in Gales Ferry said there was a downside to a lot of precipitation coming suddenly after a long dry spell.

“We have been struggling as of late with premature drop on the apples. The drought stretched out all summertime and then there was eight inches of rain in two days. The apples are swelling up and pushing themselves off the tree. I don’t think the trees were prepared to take that much weight that quickly,” he said, adding that the long dry, hot spell caused sunburn and spotting on many fruits.

Some crops benefited somewhat from the dry spell.

“Items like pumpkins and winter squashes are going to last longer. Last year because of the amount of rain we had, those kind of crops broke down easily. People were buying pumpkins and they were deteriorating within a short period of time. This year, I don’t think you will see that. I think they will last and will be firmer and harder,” Karabin said.

Weather conditions earlier in the year also caused problems that are now affecting crop yields. Lost Acres Orchard in North Granby announced on Facebook that they would not have pick-your-own this year.

“During blossom time in May, the weather was cold, windy and rainy, and the bees weren’t able to pollinate the blossoms,” the post read. “We do have apples for sale, but not all varieties.”

Fay, of Easy Pickin’s, said global warming is becoming a challenge.

“Climate change overall, especially rising temperatures and more unpredictable winters, is definitely affecting local farmers. ... It changes the ripening patterns of apples just enough that you have to keep more of an eye on them to know whether they’ll be ready sooner or later than you’ve counted on for umpteen years,” Fay said.

Despite farmers’ misfortunes, most say their apple trees and pumpkin patches are ready for the popular you-pick season.

“Fortunately our orchards weathered this fairly well. The soils are deep and rich,” Holmberg said. “It has definitely been a more challenging year. But we’re weathering the storm. What else can we do? We’re farmers.”

