Windsor Locks, CT

A new CT fitness studio will serve special needs children and adults. ‘Love’ will be part of it.

By Pam McLoughlin, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

When Tessa Eichelberger opens Strong Poss-Abilities , a new fitness training studio in Windsor Locks for people with special needs, love will be part of every workout for many reasons.

“This is a love project,” Eichelberger said. “So anytime your heart’s involved, it’s very intimidating.”

The objective for the fitness studio, which will have a grand opening on Oct. 22 at its location at 73 Old County Road, is to provide a physical outlet that the special needs community is missing. There will be one-on-one personal training, assisted stretching, massage, yoga and small group classes, as well as a plan to work with Special Olympics Connecticut to train athletes.

Clients of Eichelberger, a certified personal trainer, said she has a gift for working with people on the autism spectrum and people with special needs.

Gennie Busse of Simsbury, who has an 11-year-old son, Philip, with a dual diagnosis of Down syndrome and autism, said Eichelberger works with Philip regularly to address a muscle imbalance and encourage cross-body movements.

“She is creative and engaging,” Busse said. “Philip is non-verbal but has no problem communicating with Tessa. They have so much fun together [that] he doesn’t even realize how much work he is doing.”

Eichelberger didn’t set out to specialize in special needs, but at her first job at a YMCA in Granby, her mentor recognized she had the right energy level and skill set.

It would turn out to be a perfect fit.

“It was where I felt the most fulfilled as a personal trainer,” she said. ”It’s like they’re giving me as much as I’m giving them. They’re getting in shape, and I feel I’m making a difference.”

The idea for the fitness center came from a close friend of Eichelberger’s, Jonathan Cubeta, who died two years ago at age 40.

Cubeta, the godfather to Eichelberger’s three daughters, loved fitness and exercising but developed testicular cancer and wound up in a wheelchair before his death. He envisioned a place where fitness was accessible to all with no limits, she said.

Cubeta told Eichelberger he had the business sense and she had the skill, so they started planning a place for people with all needs.

A corner of the gym, that has an open floor plan to accommodate wheelchairs and other adaptive equipment, will be dedicated to Cubeta and his story. Much of the equipment she’ll be using was his.

“I got his blessing to do this. It was his idea,” she said.

In a strange twist of fate, Eichelberger found out a few months ago that her 7-year-old daughter has a form of ocular dystrophy that affects her eyesight.

“Now that I’m a special needs mom I understand a lot more,” she said. “I’ve always been in love with it, but I feel it’s a more intense love now, more personal.”

Eichelberger said fitness training can be intimidating for anyone. “Those who need adaptive training really don’t know where to start,” she said.

The formula, she said, is to be “patient, compassionate, understanding, yet firm.”

“They understand so much more than they communicate,” Eichelberger said. “If you’re caring and strong, they’ll listen.”

She has an initial meeting to get to know clients and their parents. Eichelberger cues in on what motivates them and their triggers. She knows it takes a lot of trust from parents, as they too have likely been through a lot.

Brooke Bulmer of Simsbury, a special education paraprofessional and Unified Sports coach at Simsbury High School, said she’s referred former student-athletes to Eichelberger.

“She is a huge motivator and passionate about what she does,” Bulmer said. “Tessa is kind, strong, funny and energetic. She has already made many connections with our special needs community, and they are already reaping the benefits.”

One of Eichelberger’s adult clients, Lisa Richard, said Eichelberger has an uncanny ability to identify problem areas that need attention. Richard, 58, of Windsor, has multiple sclerosis and has been seeing Eichelberger for years to build core strength.

Richard said Eichelberger is mindful of individual needs even in a group setting and will quietly make modifications.

“She’s very patient, kind. She’s a class act.”

