Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Threat at Laurens District 55 High School was 'initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank', superintendent says

LAURENS, S.C. — Update at 1:45 p.m.:. The following update is from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office:. "Regarding the situation from today at Laurens District 55 High School: Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank. Laurens County School District 55 is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student. Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, 'This is unfortunately a very serious disruption. Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act and we will transport this individual to DJJ. It is our hope that this type of reckless behavior will stop.'"
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate police officer accused of giving out database information

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an officer with the Pacolet Police Department who is accused of misconduct in office. SLED says 30-year-old Timothy Wayne Williams Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
PACOLET, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate police officer arrested, charged with misconduct in office, SLED says

PACOLET, S.C. — An Upstate police officer was arrested Wednesday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Timothy Wayne Williams, Jr., 30, of Pacolet, was charged with misconduct in office, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Williams worked for the Pacelot Police Department. Williams used his...
PACOLET, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
WSPA 7News

Former longtime Spartanburg HS T&F coach Smiley passes

Former longtime Spartanburg High School track and field coach Glover Smiley has died, Spartanburg School District Seven announced Monday. According to Spartanburg High School athletic director Todd Staley, Smiley was 68-years-old and his death was unexpected. No other details were provided. “Glover Smiley was an icon of Spartanburg School District 7– a dedicated member of […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

‘A Narc’s Tale’ could inspire series on national TV

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Keith Grounsell’s four-volume book series “A Narc’s Tale” started off as an explanation to his children about what he was doing during a six-year period when he was often away from home. “I was deep undercover - working 100 hours a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man reportedly beaten with baseball bat during robbery on Sunday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two suspects allegedly beat someone with a baseball bat during a robbery in central Asheville on Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to Merrimon Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. on September 18, 2022, after the incident was reported....
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing Upstate woman shot to death, fiancé charged with murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman was found dead Tuesday during a search for her and her fiancé. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd).
GREENVILLE, SC

