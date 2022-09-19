Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Threat at Laurens District 55 High School was 'initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank', superintendent says
LAURENS, S.C. — Update at 1:45 p.m.:. The following update is from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office:. "Regarding the situation from today at Laurens District 55 High School: Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank. Laurens County School District 55 is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student. Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, 'This is unfortunately a very serious disruption. Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act and we will transport this individual to DJJ. It is our hope that this type of reckless behavior will stop.'"
FOX Carolina
Upstate police officer accused of giving out database information
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an officer with the Pacolet Police Department who is accused of misconduct in office. SLED says 30-year-old Timothy Wayne Williams Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
WYFF4.com
Upstate police officer arrested, charged with misconduct in office, SLED says
PACOLET, S.C. — An Upstate police officer was arrested Wednesday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Timothy Wayne Williams, Jr., 30, of Pacolet, was charged with misconduct in office, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Williams worked for the Pacelot Police Department. Williams used his...
Former Upstate caregiver now facing additional charge
The South Carolina Attorney General’s office has announced additional charges against a caregiver at NHC in Laurens. 53 year old, Ursula Marie Davis has been charged with Second Degree Assault and Battery in a July 17 incident at the facility.
Upstate teen shot in church parking lot, police say
According to police a 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson Monday night.
Former longtime Spartanburg HS T&F coach Smiley passes
Former longtime Spartanburg High School track and field coach Glover Smiley has died, Spartanburg School District Seven announced Monday. According to Spartanburg High School athletic director Todd Staley, Smiley was 68-years-old and his death was unexpected. No other details were provided. “Glover Smiley was an icon of Spartanburg School District 7– a dedicated member of […]
FOX Carolina
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother after getting hands on gun
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning. Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three-year-old, and a grandmother. According to...
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
Bobby Bones Curses Clemson Football Team
Bobby will only release the curse if this interview happens.
Murder suspect arrested out of state after a body was found in Laurens County
A body discovered in Laurens County is believed to be that of a woman who’d been reported missing, and the man who had disappeared along with her is under arrest in Colorado.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect accused of breaking into Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into a home. Laura “Loo Loo” B. Miller is wanted for burglary second degree for breaking into a home on Whitehall Road and stealing several things, according to the sheriff’s office.
my40.tv
SBI completes investigation of SRO, student altercation at Fletcher Elementary
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has concluded its investigation into an incident involving a school resource officer (SRO) at Fletcher Elementary. A public information officer for the SBI says detectives have completed their investigation and handed the report over to Henderson County...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Patrol officer carries on a family legacy by joining Hendersonville police
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — When Haley Thompson isn’t playing with her dog, Sophie, and tending to her growing plant collection, she’s dedicating her time to learning and serving in the criminal justice system. What You Need To Know. Officer Haley Thompson joined the Hendersonville Police Department this year.
FOX Carolina
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies looking for porch pirate in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a package. The theft took place on Sept. 13, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator J. Kramer at 864-503-4645 or jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case...
2 shot at Greenville Co. home
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
FOX Carolina
‘A Narc’s Tale’ could inspire series on national TV
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Keith Grounsell’s four-volume book series “A Narc’s Tale” started off as an explanation to his children about what he was doing during a six-year period when he was often away from home. “I was deep undercover - working 100 hours a...
FOX Carolina
Asheville man reportedly beaten with baseball bat during robbery on Sunday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two suspects allegedly beat someone with a baseball bat during a robbery in central Asheville on Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to Merrimon Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. on September 18, 2022, after the incident was reported....
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced today that they are searching for a suspect who allegedly murdered a man on September 1.
FOX Carolina
Missing Upstate woman shot to death, fiancé charged with murder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman was found dead Tuesday during a search for her and her fiancé. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd).
