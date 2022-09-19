Read full article on original website
Narcity
BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly and possibly even snowy. The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year. According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast, the conditions...
Fall Temperatures Arrive Just in Time for Start of Autumn
UNDATED -- We officially start fall on Thursday in the northern hemisphere, and Mother Nature is on the same page with much cooler temperatures. This time of the year, average highs for St. Cloud are about 70 degrees, so we'll remain above normal through Tuesday. Then we slip to below normal temperatures starting on Wednesday.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
The Weather Channel
Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.
October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. Fall officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter
The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
natureworldnews.com
Floods, Tornadoes Expected as Severe Storms Expected to Sweep Through Central States
The central U.S. will experience more severe storms. This past weekend, severe storms hit the Midwest, causing floods, wind damage, and even tornadoes. According to forecasters, Monday may be even busier. Extreme Weather Forecast. Much of the north-central United States had to enjoy calm weather before this weekend, escaping the...
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/21 Wednesday morning forecast
Advisory: High rip current risk, big waves along the coast likely tomorrow into the start of the weekend due to Fiona.Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Expect highs around 80. An iso'd shower/rumble is possible tonight with the best chance N&W, otherwise, expect increasing clouds with milder temps in place. As for tomorrow, there's still some uncertainty regarding the timing of the showers, but at this point it looks like they'll push through our northwest suburbs during the AM commute; arrive during or slightly after the tail-end of the AM commute in the city; then sweep through the remainder of the area by early to mid-afternoon. After that, we'll see partial clearing with highs only in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the mid 60s... feeling like October. Saturday will remain cool with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, temperatures start to bounce back with highs in the mid 70s.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins
A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
natureworldnews.com
Flood Alert: Tropical Moisture to Bring Wet Weather in the Southeast US This Week
Wet weather will once again hit the Southeast US this week, according to the latest forecast of AccuWeather. In the coming days, renewed heavy rainfall and flash flooding could transpire in Florida and its surrounding states. The weather forecast indicated that a tropical storm will no longer hit the region...
natureworldnews.com
Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]
Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
Record heat expected for first day of fall
Fall will arrive tonight at 8:04pm. Before fall gets here there will be a heat punch that may set record highs for the day. 95 degrees is the record with the forecast calling for highs between 95-97 degrees.
Flash flooding likely in the Desert Southwest and Rockies on Wednesday
Over 7 million people are under flash flood watches across the Desert Southwest and the Rocky Mountains as a plume of moisture moves in from the Pacific.
