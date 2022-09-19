ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
COLORADO STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms

Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/21 Wednesday morning forecast

Advisory: High rip current risk, big waves along the coast likely tomorrow into the start of the weekend due to Fiona.Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Expect highs around 80. An iso'd shower/rumble is possible tonight with the best chance N&W, otherwise, expect increasing clouds with milder temps in place. As for tomorrow, there's still some uncertainty regarding the timing of the showers, but at this point it looks like they'll push through our northwest suburbs during the AM commute; arrive during or slightly after the tail-end of the AM commute in the city; then sweep through the remainder of the area by early to mid-afternoon. After that, we'll see partial clearing with highs only in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the mid 60s... feeling like October. Saturday will remain cool with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, temperatures start to bounce back with highs in the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins

A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]

Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
TEXAS STATE

