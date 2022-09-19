ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

MIX 107.9

Worker was dead in department store bathroom for 4 days before found

A 63-year-old woman died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, her body was found four days later, WLTX reports. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher in SC, Bessie Durham worked at Belk at Columbia Centre as a janitor. Durham’s cleaning cart was outside the restroom. She was last seen on store surveillance […]
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County deputies investigating drowning at Lake Murray

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning Tuesday evening in Irmo. According to the department, deputies responded to 1600 Marina Rd. around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a drowning. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS before deputies arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Woman Who Worked For Belk Store Found Dead In Columbiana Mall

(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a South Carolina mall. Bessie Durham was a janitor at Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall. Her family had not heard from her since Thursday and her body was located in the bathroom of the Belk store on Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Mother arrested in Richland County after baby’s death ruled a homicide.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after the death of her baby was ruled a homicide. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday Cassandra Clautu was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Her boyfriend Philip Coker is charged with homicide. Both are booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Firefighters call for mutual aid in Cayce structure fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Fire Department said it called for assistance Tuesday morning at the site of a structure fire. First responders were called at around 2:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Airport Blvd. The department said they found fire coming through the roof of the office building. The department called for mutual aid from the West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted

Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Animal Services extending free pet adoptions event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is continuing their free pet adoptions event. The special runs until Saturday, September 24th. If you’re ready to find your next fur-ever friend head to the shelter located on Humane Lane in Columbia!
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington

Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
LEXINGTON, SC

