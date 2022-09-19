Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: By the numbers

There was only one Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch set a record with her prolific reign on the throne, which came to an end with her death on Sept. 8 at age 96.

Memorial services and tributes have poured in ever since, with a funeral set to take place Monday at Westminster Abbey in London before she’s laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel near Windsor Castle.

The numbers that defined her monarchy and that surround her upcoming funeral help shed a light on just how significant her life of public service was.

2: A two-minute moment of silence will be observed throughout the United Kingdom during the queen’s funeral service. It’s expected to happen at about 11:55 local time in London.

24: The number of hours that people have been waiting to view the queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall in London.

70: The number of years in Queen Elizabeth’s monarchy, which was the longest ever in the United Kingdom. She became Queen of the U.K. on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25 years old.

500 : The number of royals invited to the queen’s funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey.

800 : The number of people expected to attend a smaller service Monday at St. George’s Chapel near Windsor Castle, during which Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault.

2,000 : The number of people expected to attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey. World leaders including President Biden will be among those in attendance.

2,868 : The number of diamonds on the Imperial State Crown that is resting atop Queen Elizabeth’s coffin. The crown also features 269 pearls, 11 emeralds and 4 rubies.

With News Wire Services