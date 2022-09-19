ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Myanmar-Sourcing Brands Between a Rock and a Hard Place

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQljF_0i1BPWyZ00

Primark is making a “responsible exit” from Myanmar following an evidence-based assessment that concluded that it “wasn’t possible” for responsible businesses to apply normal human-rights due diligence in the beleaguered Southeast Asian nation, which has been under the boot of military rule since last February.

The Ethical Trading Initiative ’s (ETI) report, the British discount chain told Sourcing Journal, made for “very difficult reading,” with findings that show a “significant deterioration in the situation in Myanmar which poses significant challenges to our ability to ensure the standards we require to protect the safety and rights of the people who make our clothes and products.”

Elaborating on its position in a statement that it published Friday, Primark said that its first priority, as a responsible business, is the safety and well-being of the people who make its clothes and products.

“In light of this, we believe our only option is to begin working towards a responsible exit from the country,” said the retailer, which produces apparel at 21 factories in Myanmar. “In what remains a highly complex, dynamic and unpredictable situation, we will manage this exit in close collaboration with our partners and stakeholders in Myanmar and internationally, following the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.”

In the months since a coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s semi-democratic government, Myanmar has plunged into a downward spiral of violence and bloodshed as security forces bomb and burn villages to bring the population to heel. Since it seized power, the junta has killed more than 2,280 civilians and arrested nearly 15,600, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a monitoring group. In July, the regime executed four prisoners , including two prominent pro-democracy activists, Myanmar’s first use of the death penalty since the late 1980s.

When the ETI, a multistakeholder organization of companies, trade unions and non-governmental organizations, commissioned the assessment, it was amid burning questions about whether businesses could continue sourcing in Myanmar while maintaining international standards and responsible business guidelines. Several fashion brands that Sourcing Journal questioned during this time, including Primark, said that they were waiting for the report to make a decision about whether to stay or go.

Meanwhile, labor campaigners were furiously sounding the alarm. The rule of law, they argued, had all but evaporated, and even the most well-intentioned companies were failing to protect the people who stitched their products. A recent study by the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC) uncovered more than 100 cases of human-rights violations, including wage theft, attacks on freedom of association, abusive work rates and mandatory overtime, against at least 60,800 of the country’s garment workers since the military took over. Even then, these recorded cases were likely only the “tip of the iceberg” given the restrictions on civil liberties and the fear of reprisals for those who speak out against the injustices, the nonprofit said.

“Garment workers in Myanmar have been risking their lives to report labor rights violations in the country, only to be met with aggressive—even deadly—force to any opposition and dissent,” Alysha Khambay, the BHRRC’s then-head of labor rights, said at the time. “Brands must wake up to the harsh reality that decent working conditions no longer exist in Myanmar and continuing business as usual is no longer helping to ‘protect jobs and workers,’ as has been repeatedly claimed.”

‘Credible evidence’

Now their claims appear to have been vindicated. The ETI assessment included interviews with 3,120 workers from across 70 factories in Myanmar; interviews with key informants from across intergovernmental organizations, governments, businesses, trade unions, workers’ rights organizations and international NGOs; and desk-based research. It corroborated findings against human-rights cases from a slew of institutions, triangulating them across different sources of information. Everything workers’ activists complained about was true.

“The report provides credible evidence of forced labor and exploitation at a sector level, with evidence of workers facing long hours, low wages, unpaid overtime and harassment,” the ETI said. “In addition, workers are unable to exercise their right to freedom of association in a way that is aligned with international labor standards. The obstruction of this right is deeply concerning, particularly given its role in facilitating workers’ access to grievance mechanisms and their ability to negotiate with their employers.”

The assessment also identified a “significant” number of workers in precarious employment without a written contract or offer letter, a number of instances of sexual violence and reports that suggested child labor. Military action, the ETI said, has placed “substantial limitations” on civic freedom, preventing civil society, and the international organizations upon which responsible business can usually rely, from functioning as usual. The 16 labor organizations that comprise the Myanmar Labour Alliance have been declared illegal by the junta, and hundreds of union leaders are either behind bars or in hiding.

“These constraints make acting on behalf of workers or providing access to effective grievance mechanisms and/or remedy, highly risky for the individuals involved,” the organization said. “Given the military’s violent and coordinated actions against trade union confederations, we would expect (and at a minimum cannot rule out) similar levels of violence against individual trade unionists if there is increased trade union activity.”

Buyers, the ETI emphasized, do not hold any leverage with the military to mitigate these security threats to trade unions and workers’ representatives or anyone else working to support these efforts. And any human-rights risks are compounded by the “severe” lack of access to remedy for workers.

None of this is a surprise for Khaing Zar Aung, the exiled president of the Industrial Workers Federation of Myanmar (IWFM), which withdrew from the garment industry living-wage initiative known as ACT (Action, Collaboration, Transformation) last year because it was no longer able to operate freely. In response, ACT scuppered its activities in Myanmar, including its fast-track dispute resolution mechanism for workers.

“The report makes a clear picture of the harsh general environment in which people are surviving and fighting against the dictatorship,” Khaing Zar Aung told Sourcing Journal. “It blows up the illusion of those who pretend to stay and do business in a country subject to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The report is a clear strong call for change.”

The report, she added, confirms what the IWFM has been telling brands since the coup: that it’s impossible to implement due diligence in a country where there is a “total lack of the rule of law, the emergency state, the persecution of trade unionists, forced labor, worker and women harassment and wages that are less than 2 euros a day.” It is time for brands to leave Myanmar responsibly, Khaing Zar Aung said. Only then can they contribute to defeating the coup. Anything less than that only perpetuates exploitation.

Natalie Swan, labor rights manager at the BHRRC, agreed. There can be no business as usual in Myanmar’s garment sector and the idea of implementing any effective human-rights due diligence is little more than a pipe dream.

“Workers are unable to raise concerns regarding poor working conditions or exercise their right to protest without fear of reprisal,” she said. “Therefore, when it comes to what brands can do to help workers, they must balance the need to undertake heightened due diligence, meaningfully evaluating whether this is even possible at this time. Brands must be able to ensure they can guarantee the protection of workers’ rights in their supply chains. If they cannot do so, a responsible exit from the country is the only way forward.”

Threat to 320,000

But so far, brands have been loath to withdraw from Myanmar. According to the BHRRC’s research, only Aldi South and Tesco are the only major apparel purveyors to exit Myanmar, though Benetton Group and C&A previously told Sourcing Journal that they have stopped placing new orders. (The last goods from Myanmar left the country in December, C&A said.) Mango said it was actively reducing the number of factories it uses in the country. Myanmar is also not included in the current list of supplying markets authorized by the retailer.

In the wake of the ETI’s assessment, only Primark seems to have budged its position. Most of the brands Sourcing Journal spoke to expressed confidence in their due diligence mechanisms, even though the ETI assessment expressly said that such oversight wasn’t achievable. Most of them are also linked to factories where the BHRRC says that egregious violations have occurred.

Adidas, for instance, said it continues to “monitor the situation” in Myanmar and is “fully engaged” with “concerned” stakeholders and its suppliers to ensure that the “rights of workers in the supply chain are upheld.” The sportswear giant added it continues to “enforce compliance” with its standards through “due-diligence activities including on-site inspections.”

Lidl, a German discount chain, said it has a “zero-tolerance policy” toward any human-rights violations “of any kind” in its supply chain and that it “takes responsibility, respects and protects the fundamental rights of all stakeholders in the different stages of our supply chains.”

“If we have specific facts about violations of our regulations, we investigate and take appropriate action,” a representative said. “Lidl has especially strengthened and increased the due diligence for business activities in Myanmar to avoid or remedy any human-rights violations.”

Danish retailer Bestseller, which was also waiting for the results of the assessment, said that it is “currently looking” into the organization’s recommendations but that it was concerned that exiting would further destroy livelihoods.

“The assessment clearly highlights the gravity of the situation and makes it clear there are significant challenges to address for every international company in the country,” a spokesperson said. “At the same time, the assessment estimates that if all European brands leave Myanmar, an estimated 320,000 people—and their dependents—will be directly impacted, with an estimated 23,000 people at risk of destitution.”

Next, H&M and Zara owner Inditex did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Like Bestseller, other brands have expressed a desire to stay to avoid imploding the country’s already fragile economy.

Indeed, the ETI said that the report has made “clear” that in the absence of the employment provided in garment factories, significant numbers of workers would be much worse off and some will be made destitute. “This latter reality must be taken into account in any action taken by business,” it said.

The report also said, however, that Myanmar’s economy is on a “significant downward trend” caused by multiple systemic issues, already in effect and unrelated to the garment sector. Whether buyers and their suppliers stay or go, the economic outlook for Myanmar will be “dire.”

Jay Kerr, campaigner at No Sweat and coordinator of the grassroots group’s Myanmar Military: Never in Fashion initiative, said that while the assessment is right to point out the severe impact on workers’ lives if brands cut and run, staying is not a better solution.

“​​The only course of action is for brands to use their immense wealth, that Burmese garment workers have helped create, to fund a humanitarian aid package to protect the people that have made their clothes,” Kerr told Sourcing Journal. “We urge brands to work closely with the Myanmar Labour Alliance and come up with a plan to keep workers out of poverty without forcing them into factories to face exploitation.”

That goes for Primark, too.

“We welcome the decision by Primark to begin the process of making a responsible exit, but we urge them to ensure that they provide sufficient financial support to the workers that they are leaving behind,” he said. “We call on Primark to set up a fund to provide garment workers with a basic income over the next year, and make every effort possible to support the campaign to restore democracy.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Isko Opens Second Creative Room in Europe

Germany is saying willkommen to Isko’s latest creative hub. Related Stories Business Bluezone Soundbites: Durability and Stretch Drive Innovation Logistics Maersk Building 'Key Crossroads' Warehouse in Germany Last week the Turkish denim mill opened its second permanent Creative Room product development center in Europe, near Hamburg in Stade, Lower Saxony, after debuting the first one in London four months ago. Creative Room Germany is the latest launch/extension of Creative Room Services (CRS), a division of Isko devoted to offering streamlined and simplified solutions for all denim needs from fabric to finished garment. There is also an Isko Creative Room in Isko’s native Turkey. “We are very excited to...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

This New Collab Sums Up Fall’s Western and Preppy Fashion Trends

Collaborations can bring out new or unseen sides of fashion brands.  As part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Kontoor Brands-owned label has flexed its rocker style in collaborations with Fender and Lollapalooza. It hanged ten in a surf collection with Billabong. A partnership with Colosseum Athletics revealed its sporty side, and a collection with Roark underscored Wrangler’s place in the outdoor market.  The heritage brand’s latest partnership combines its Western roots with the all-American preppy style coined by U.S. sportswear label Gant.   On Wednesday, the brands dropped a 30-piece capsule collection spanning jeans, tops, knits and accessories for men and women that explores...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Switching to Green Electricity at Chinese Fiber Facility

The Lenzing Group is continuing to expand its global clean electricity portfolio by gradually transitioning to green energy at its production site in Nanjing, China. The Austian fiber manufacturer said this will enable its Chinese subsidiary, Lenzing Nanjing Fibers, to use electricity derived solely from renewable sources starting in 2023 and reduce the site’s carbon emissions by 100,000 tons annually. Lenzing recently announced the transition to green electricity at its Indonesian production facility. In 2019, Lenzing set a target of halving its carbon emissions by 2030 and becoming climate neutral by 2050. The carbon reduction target has been recognized by the Science...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Myanmar#United Nations#Trade Unions#Business Industry#Southeast Asian#British
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Bloomingdale’s Debuts Virtual Store, Amazon Acquires Robotics Firm

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual stores Bloomingdale’s/Emperia In celebration of its 150-year anniversary, Bloomingdale’s is introducing a new, futuristic virtual store designed by Emperia, a virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat. The retailer is introducing the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of its biggest anniversary campaigns, featuring celebrations across the U.S., including acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise and...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

How Fashion Looks Inward as Climate Week Approaches

Now that New York Fashion Week has wrapped, the city will be looking ahead to Climate Week NYC. And while the former event is full of glamor and glitz, the latter – taking place Sept. 19-25 – will be calling on government officials, industry leaders, CEOs, and international decision makers to address and rethink the actions to be taken regarding climate initiatives. In a DHL webinar earlier this year titled “Delivering on Circularity, Pathways for Fashion,” DHL’s Mirella Muller, president, global eRetail and fashion sector, detailed the part the fashion industry has played in the climate crisis. “So, 6 percent of global...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Mavi’s Fall/Winter 2022 Denim Is High on Hemp

Turkish denim brand Mavi’s sustainable “All Blue” journey continues in its Fall/Winter 2022 collection introducing five new eco-friendly concepts: Hemp, Flex Blue, Indigo Shape, SuperSoft Chic and True Blue. Launched in 2020, All Blue encompasses four core values aimed at protecting the planet through efforts addressing climate change and ecosystem restoration, empowering people and inclusive business models, driving transformative change in communities, and delivering high-quality denim. The brand’s goal is to have All Blue products make up its entire denim collection by 2030. Mavi builds on this mission with its first men’s and women’s pieces made with hemp. The fabric composition includes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Dick’s Ramps Up Resale with Buyback Expansion

Out&Back Outdoor, an e-commerce platform that sells new and used outdoor and adventure gear, is expanding its partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring the marketplace to more in-person locations throughout the western U.S. The two companies first partnered in April this year when Denver-based Out&Back Outdoor launched a pilot buyback program within two Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in Pittsburgh, Pa. and Lakewood, Col. and one Public Lands location in Cranberry, Pa. Now, the resale program is coming to four more Dick’s Sporting Goods stores located in Torrance, Calif.; Santa Rosa, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; and Midvale, Utah. Out&Back will accept trade-ins at each...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
Sourcing Journal

Host With the Most: Why Customers Are Shilling for D2C Startups

As the direct-to-consumer channel continues to grow in the home goods category, the traditional customer service model of in-person sales staff has been replaced by chat bots and other digital helpers. But the value of an actual human being assisting during the sales process still resonates with many shoppers. According to a state of global customer service report from Microsoft Dynamics, 95 percent of consumers say customer service is important for brand loyalty. And 60 percent of consumers report having dumped a brand and switched to another because of poor customer service. So direct-to-consumer companies such as Rove and Outer have taken...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Blue Lenz Awards: Inside the Making of ‘A Day in the Life’

Carved in Blue recently hosted the second annual Blue Lenz Video Awards. Out of the many videos posted to the Blue Lenz YouTube channel over the year, Carved in Blue chose the top films in each of six categories, and the winners were announced at a ceremony on Aug. 31. Another Design Studio and Creative Cheat Sheet Media x Raymond UCO won in the Best Sustainability – Connection to the UN SDGs category for their video “A Day in the Life.” The video centers on Nitin Shrivastava, who manages a denim mill in the middle of a forest. The film’s director...
TV & VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Levi Strauss Ramps Up Voter Registration Efforts

Levi Strauss & Co. continues to engage the electorate. As part of its just launched nonpartisan voter registration initiative at more than 150 community colleges in 40 states, the apparel giant led onsite activations on Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, at Miami Dade Community College in Florida and Austin Community College District in Texas to register and inspire students to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.  The two on-campus campaigns were executed in partnership with Engage Miami, MOVE Texas and Pizza to the Polls, three nonprofits dedicated to increasing voter registration. Pizza to the Polls also delivered food on more than...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Multinational Firm Invests $25.6 Million in Bangladesh Garment Factory

A Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Switzerland-owned company is investing $25.6 million in a new Bangladesh garment manufacturing facility. Gava Private Limited will establish ready-made apparel manufacturing operations in Dhaka’s Export Processing Zone (EPZ), according to the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Office. The planned factory aims to produce 4.4 million garments each year, including jackets, T-shirts, polo shirts, sweaters, trousers, coveralls, stretch pants, jeans, shorts, sweats and vests, and employ more than 3,000 workers. The company purchased a knitting and textile factory that closed during the ongoing business downturn impacting much of Bangladesh’s garment industry, the government said. The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Why Belk Sued Former CEO and Supply Chain Chief

Belk is suing its former CEO and ex-supply chain chief, as well as their new employer, GameStop, over allegations that the video game retailer is poaching employees from the department store. Nir Patel served as Belk’s CEO until May 27, when he left the company and accepted a position as GameStop’s chief operating officer. Shortly thereafter, the lawsuit alleges that Patel initiated a campaign to solicit some of Belk’s most senior employees to resign from the department store chain and join him at GameStop. But according to Belk, Patel’s employment terms barred him from soliciting, recruiting, or hire the retailer’s employees for...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

The Bottom Line: Recession More Likely Than Not

The stock market tanked on Sept. 13 in the worst sell-off since June 2020. The market has struggled to regain its footing ever since. The Dow Jones has lost nearly 5 percent of its value this month alone. Ouch. The catalyst for this drop? The August Consumer Price Index (CPI). Should we be concerned? On the one hand, yes, we should; but on the other, the sell-off shouldn’t be surprising. Let me explain. It seems that the market got ahead of itself by pricing in assumptions that inflation was easing as gas prices were falling. However, Wall Street analysts forgot that...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Why H&M Canceled ‘Conscious Choice’

H&M is stripping its “Conscious Choice” indicator from its online store worldwide, a process that it says will be complete by the end of October. Instead of using the phrase “more sustainable material” to highlight a garment’s recycled or organic content, the Swedish retailer’s product detail pages will refer to “additional material information.”
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Nike Gives New Meaning to ‘Sneaker Bots’

The Nike Town London store is now home to the sneaker giant’s inaugural Bot Initiated Longevity Lab. This month’s launch of the new initiative, shortened to B.I.L.L., employs a robot-driven system that cleans, repairs and customizes pre-owned Nike footwear, essentially keeping viable product in circulation instead of in a landfill. Advanced robotics assess and identify damage. A shoe loaded onto a robot’s movable arm is scanned and rendered into a three-dimensional digital model. The virtual image highlights soiled areas on the upper, sidewalls and outsole, and automated scrubber brushes use water-based cleaning products to restore the product’s visual appeal. Consumers can then...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Amazon on California Antitrust Lawsuit: AG ‘Has it Exactly Backwards’

California lawmakers are hoping to accomplish what a prior antitrust case levied in the nation’s capital couldn’t, with the state Attorney General Rob Bonta suing Amazon on Wednesday on allegations it stifled price competition across retail. Bonta said that an investigation by his office found that sellers who use Amazon’s online marketplace would lower their prices if not for agreements they had with Amazon. Amazon’s fair pricing rules, known as “most-favored nation” agreements, require third-party merchants to make their prices on the marketplace the lowest they offer across any online alternative. In other words, vendors selling a product on Amazon can’t sell...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

5 Home Goods Trends to Watch

Luxury consumers are still willing to pay a premium for quality home goods while discounting to thin out excess inventory is ahead for many retailers. Those are just two of the findings of a recent summit of 12 public and private management teams from the home goods industry hosted by investment banking group Jeffries. Leaders from such companies as Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Howard’s, Fernish, Diamond Mattress, Burrow, Boll & Branch, Brooklyn-Helix, Branch and CSC Generation Holdings, among others, shared insights on what they’ve seen in the industry this year, and what they anticipate next. Here are a few takeaways: Luxury...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Patagonia Founder Explains Why He Gave the B Corp Away

Patagonia has a new—and only—shareholder: Earth. Founder Yvon Chouinard revealed Wednesday that he and his family have ceded their ownership to a pair of specially designed entities that will invest the outdoor-apparel brand’s profits in environmental causes around the globe. Though the “Don’t Buy This Jacket” firm was already giving away 1 percent of its revenue away every year, this fell short of addressing the climate crisis, the reluctant businessman wrote in a letter that the Ventura, California-based retailer published on its website. In 2021, Patagonia donated a record $10 million in Black Friday sales to conservation-centered grassroots groups. Still, it wasn’t...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy