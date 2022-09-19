ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Friendly Staff, Great Food, Trivia

Carol Polyviou and her team have been working hard remaking Petrillo’s, 51 Boston Post Road, Madison. She tells us she’s hired a friendly staff and is focusing on making excellent pizza, along with menu packed with affordable items from both Italian and American cuisine. She plans to offer daily lunch and dinner specials, along with early bird specials. And for those of you who missed the trivia nights, they will be starting up again, every Wednesday, with David Lefkin. Welcome, Carol! Find out more at petrillospizza.com or by calling or call the restaurant at 203-245-3091.
MADISON, CT
greaterlongisland.com

Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House

Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant's Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
SMITHTOWN, NY
danspapers.com

Maritime Festival Sails into Greenport This Weekend

Pirates and tall ships and sword fights, oh my! The 33rd annual Greenport Maritime Festival will be held September 24–25 on the streets and in the harbor of Greenport Village. This lively weekend event highlights Greenport's maritime history. Downtown...
GREENPORT, NY
NewsTimes

8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
danspapers.com

Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, September 23–25, 2022

Get out and about and enjoy all the exciting events and activities the Hamptons has to offer this weekend, September 23–25, 2022. HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS. Cold Chocolate at the Rogers Memorial Library. Friday, September 23, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Don't miss...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Making Waves: Riverhead Supervisor Aguiar & Greenport Mayor Hubbard

In this episode of new Dan's Papers video series Making Waves, Publisher Victoria Schneps and Emmy-Award winning newscaster Jane Hanson interview Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and Greenport Village Mayor George Hubbard Jr. Making Waves: North Fork Power Players Yvette...
GREENPORT, NY
danspapers.com

Various Roles – Sag Harbor

East Hampton favorite, Carissa’s Bakery is expanding to a third location in Sag Harbor early this October. We are looking for passionate, friendly individuals to join our growing team now in various front-of-house and back-of-house positions. We Are Hiring. – baristas. – line cooks. – sandwich makers. All roles...
SAG HARBOR, NY
danspapers.com

3 Deer Test Positive for Bluetongue in Southampton

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported on Tuesday that three deer in Southampton tested positive for bluetongue, which is closely related to the Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) virus and is transmitted in the same way. According to...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Scribe

116 Campbell Ave 1B

If interested please contact, Dina directly through text at 203 385-2235. Rental application will need to be filled out with property manager, no application fee. Looking for tenants with good credit score/standing. The apartment has a living room, dinning room, newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Electric and Gas not included. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout (carpet/lifeproof flooring). Fenced in yard. You would have off street parking in the drive way. Taking appointments for viewing the week of Sept. 19th, 2022.
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Fairfield Mirror

Students Experience Housing Scramble Upon Arrival of Largest First-Year Class

Last year, Fairfield University welcomed the Class of 2025, the largest class in Fairfield history at the time. Last year’s incoming class was notified in a June 8, 2021 email from the Office of Residence Life that “at most in 10% of the class, or 150 students will be housed in 50 converted triples,” as reported by a June 29, 2021 Mirror article.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery

What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction

On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT
constructiondive.com

$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
NEW HAVEN, CT

