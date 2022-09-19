Read full article on original website
Related
zip06.com
Friendly Staff, Great Food, Trivia
Carol Polyviou and her team have been working hard remaking Petrillo’s, 51 Boston Post Road, Madison. She tells us she’s hired a friendly staff and is focusing on making excellent pizza, along with menu packed with affordable items from both Italian and American cuisine. She plans to offer daily lunch and dinner specials, along with early bird specials. And for those of you who missed the trivia nights, they will be starting up again, every Wednesday, with David Lefkin. Welcome, Carol! Find out more at petrillospizza.com or by calling or call the restaurant at 203-245-3091.
greaterlongisland.com
Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House
Greater Long Island newsletters. Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant’s Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
danspapers.com
Maritime Festival Sails into Greenport This Weekend
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Pirates and tall ships and sword fights, oh my! The 33rd annual Greenport Maritime Festival will be held September 24–25 on the streets and in the harbor of Greenport Village. This lively weekend event highlights Greenport’s maritime history. Downtown...
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
danspapers.com
Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, September 23–25, 2022
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Get out and about and enjoy all the exciting events and activities the Hamptons has to offer this weekend, September 23–25, 2022. HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS. Cold Chocolate at the Rogers Memorial Library. Friday, September 23, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Don’t miss...
danspapers.com
Making Waves: Riverhead Supervisor Aguiar & Greenport Mayor Hubbard
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In this episode of new Dan’s Papers video series Making Waves, Publisher Victoria Schneps and Emmy-Award winning newscaster Jane Hanson interview Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and Greenport Village Mayor George Hubbard Jr. Making Waves: North Fork Power Players Yvette...
danspapers.com
Various Roles – Sag Harbor
East Hampton favorite, Carissa’s Bakery is expanding to a third location in Sag Harbor early this October. We are looking for passionate, friendly individuals to join our growing team now in various front-of-house and back-of-house positions. We Are Hiring. – baristas. – line cooks. – sandwich makers. All roles...
danspapers.com
3 Deer Test Positive for Bluetongue in Southampton
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported on Tuesday that three deer in Southampton tested positive for bluetongue, which is closely related to the Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) virus and is transmitted in the same way. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
This CT orchard is one of nation's best apple picking spots, according to Yelp
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Of all the apple orchards in Connecticut to choose from, one farm in Middlefield was listed as one of the nation’s best. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield, CT ranked No. 9 in the top United States...
Scribe
116 Campbell Ave 1B
If interested please contact, Dina directly through text at 203 385-2235. Rental application will need to be filled out with property manager, no application fee. Looking for tenants with good credit score/standing. The apartment has a living room, dinning room, newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Electric and Gas not included. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout (carpet/lifeproof flooring). Fenced in yard. You would have off street parking in the drive way. Taking appointments for viewing the week of Sept. 19th, 2022.
A Panther Passes On
The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
Fairfield Mirror
Students Experience Housing Scramble Upon Arrival of Largest First-Year Class
Last year, Fairfield University welcomed the Class of 2025, the largest class in Fairfield history at the time. Last year’s incoming class was notified in a June 8, 2021 email from the Office of Residence Life that “at most in 10% of the class, or 150 students will be housed in 50 converted triples,” as reported by a June 29, 2021 Mirror article.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery
What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study
If you're looking for people representative of the typical American experience, look no further than New Haven County, according to a recent study. The post New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
constructiondive.com
$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut
Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
sheltonherald.com
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
Comments / 0