Scattered pm storms expected this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch for areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog this morning but overall it will be quiet and dry. Any fog will lift by 9:00 or 10:00 a.m. and temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

There will be a 40% rain chance starting midday for storms to form along the coast and then they’ll drift inland this evening. Storms will dissipate by 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. tonight with patchy fog redeveloping by Tuesday morning.

It’s a similar setup for Tuesday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees and a 40% rain chance. For the middle and end of the work week, rain chances will come down with some even drier air coming in that will limit the coverage of the storms that form in the afternoons.

Rain chances will go back up once again to near average for the weekend with afternoon storms expected.

Hurricane Fiona is now pulling away from Puerto Rico moving toward the Turks and Caicos. Continued strengthening is expected and it could be the first major hurricane of the season however, impacts are not expected in the Tampa Bay area and minimal impacts will be felt in the United States.

There will be high surf and a high risk for strong rip currents along the east coast, otherwise the storm is expected to stay well offshore. It could impact Bermuda though, as a category 3 hurricane Thursday.

There is one other area the National hurricane Center is highlighting for possible tropical development in the central Atlantic but this would not impact the United states.

