advantagenews.com
Grandpa Gang named parade marshals
The East End Improvement Association has announced the name of the Grand Marshal for this year’s Alton Halloween Parade. This year will see several marshals, as the association has chosen a civic group – the Grandpa Gang – to honor with the distinction. Parade Committee member Steve...
southernillinoisnow.com
Trick or Treat night set in Salem and Centralia
Trick or Treat night has been set in both Salem and Centralia. Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl has set Trick or Treat in Salem for Monday night, October 31st, from six to eight pm for those 12 and under. Centralia Mayor Bryan Kuder has announced Centralia will stay with the...
advantagenews.com
Roxana Rock & Roll Reunion partners with Dream Home Charities
The Roxana Rock & Roll Reunion features bands and musicians from around the Roxana region, and this year will be using their event to help out Dream Home Charities. When Dream Home Charities lost its ability to host its largest fundraiser – Glo Bingo - due to a scheduling conflict, Rock & Roll Reunion organizer Kenny McPeak reached out.
advantagenews.com
Grafton moves forward on expanding district
Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis' Balloon Glow in Forest Park Was Fun and Beautiful [PHOTOS]
St. Louis has many traditions, but few are as beautiful as the annual Balloon Glow in Forest Park. The event takes place the day before The Great Forest Park Balloon Race and it gives St. Louisans a chance to see the impressive hot air balloons up close. Families arrive early...
Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust announces closure
You will have to get your baked chicken dinner or oxtails from Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust by this Sunday.
feastmagazine.com
C and B Boiled Bagels will soon debut in Wood River, Illinois
St. Louis area residents with a hankering for chewy, New York-style bagels won’t have to wait much longer to find this one-of-a-kind breakfast food. Experienced local restaurateurs Amy and Matt Herren plan to open C and B Boiled Bagels in Wood River, Illinois, in December. The new spot will...
advantagenews.com
Alton’s 3rd Street reopens downtown
Alton’s 3rd Street has reopened in the downtown area dotted with bars and restaurants. Pavement restoration wrapped up on the area where Illinois American Water has been performing sewer separation work for the past several weeks. Belle Street now appears to be the area downtown where most of the work is happening.
advantagenews.com
Route 66 projects continue across SW Illinois
With the mural project wrapping up soon, the next step on the “Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in southwest Illinois” project is set to begin. Now comes the so-called construction phase, with some historical landmarks getting a facelift and some brand-new attractions coming to points along the route.
Strong winds rip roof from building in Freeburg, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Strong winds blew part of a roof off a building Wednesday night in the St. Clair County town of Freeburg, Illinois. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder developed along the cold front in the St. Louis area Wednesday evening. A few produced downpours and gusty winds of 35-40 mph.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Teen shot in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after someone shot a teen Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
East Alton board looking at water disconnect fees
The East Alton Village Board laid over an ordinance Tuesday that would amend current rates for water disconnect fees. Mayor Darren Carlton tells the Big Z the change is meant to disincentivize repeat offenders who continually allow their water to be disconnected. Your browser does not support the audio element.
SSM Health and STL Food Bank host Drive-Thru Food Fair
SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need.
advantagenews.com
Solar tour is Saturday
Over 100 solar homes, businesses, and non-profits across the state are participating in this weekend’s Illinois Solar Tour, with stops at homes in Troy, Glen Carbon, Belleville, and Caseyville. Hosted by the Illinois Solar Education Association, Saturday’s free tour will feature both in-person and virtual events. Troy, Illinois...
KMOV
Owner and customers react after car smashes into popular South City staple
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lily’s Mexican Restaurant, which sits on the corner of South Kingshighway and Devonshire, had to close after a car crashed into its north wall early Tuesday morning. The restaurant is a staple in South City, serving authentic Mexican cuisine. “We were blessed and lucky...
advantagenews.com
Mickie Carolyn Boomershine
Mickie Carolyn Boomershine, 76, died at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. She was born January 31, 1946 in Alton the daughter of the late Thomas and Bessie Ruth (Drysdale) Ackerman. She retired from the Bethalto school district after 35 years of service. Mickie’s passion was children, whether it was helping with different local charity events, like Christmas in July and All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes or leaving snacks out for the neighborhood kids at the bus stop by her home with Inspirational quotes on them. She enjoyed attending sporting events and school functions of her grandchildren. On April 1, 1968 in Alton, she married Leroy C. Boomershine, and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2005. Surviving are three daughters, Deanna Henderson of Wood River, Melissa King (Kenneth) of Alton, Carrie Freer (Tim) of Alton, eight grandchildren, Dustin Hardesty, Ethan King, Devin Hardesty, Danielle Hardesty, Taylor Freer, Emily King, Derrick Hardesty and Lily Freer, ten great grandchildren, two brothers, Gerald Ackerman (Melody) of Eldon, MO and Donald Ackerman (Marsha) of Greenville, IL. Mickie will be missed by her very dear lifelong friends, Barb and Lou Jett. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Reverend Steve Rice officiating. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorials may be made to Christmas in July or Boys & Girls Club of Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board green-lights spending for ARPA projects
The Madison County Board wrapped-up months of gathering input from municipalities and fire districts Wednesday night, by approving spending for 37 projects that qualify for American Rescue Plan Act funds. They are considered “immediate emergency appropriations,” but board member Chris Guy said a blue-ribbon panel of members and the county’s...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
advantagenews.com
Wood River seeks grant for turf baseball field
The Wood River City Council is considering applying for a grant that could help bring artificial turf to the infield and other much needed improvements to Dwiggins Field at Sixth Street Park. The plan was introduced to the council by Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody Monday night as a collaborative effort with East Alton Wood River High School and other grantors.
